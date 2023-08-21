What you need to know about menopause, as the UK’s first education programme announced

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK’s first menopause education programme is in the works.

Those behind the National Menopause Education and Support Programme said they hope it will give women reaching menopausal age a better understanding of changes happening in their bodies, as well as peer support from others going through a similar experience.

Across a number of weeks, those taking part will be given independent, up-to-date and evidence-based menopause education, including symptoms and treatments, in a course delivered by trained healthcare professionals.

Research has shown that women are currently poorly educated about the menopause and often go into it not understanding what to expect Professor Joyce Harper

The course, designed by experts at University College London (UCL) and leading women’s health charities, has been inspired by those offered by the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) during pregnancy.

Work on developing the programme will begin at UCL in September and those behind it hope it is something which companies can offer to employees.

Research published earlier this year by Professor Joyce Harper, who is leading the programme, has suggested that of the 829 postmenopausal women questioned, 90% were not taught about the menopause at school and 60% only started looking for information about it when they began to have symptoms.

Harper, a professor in the Institute for Women’s Health at UCL, said they want to help women access the information they need “to manage the changes they experience in this part of their life, in the best way possible”.

She said: “Research has shown that women are currently poorly educated about the menopause and often go into it not understanding what to expect.

“Some menopausal symptoms can cause psychological issues and women may mistake their symptoms for mental health issues or other concerning causes, and this can have a negative effect on their wellbeing.”

Harper said they want to “keep the price of the programme low to make it accessible to everyone” and plan to work with firms so they can make it available to employees.

The programme is in partnership with the charities Wellbeing of Women and Sophia Forum, and is supported by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and British Menopause Society.

We hope this work will empower a generation of women to understand the changes to their bodies during menopause Janet Lindsay

Janet Lindsay, chief executive of Wellbeing of Women, said: “Every woman deserves access to high-quality information and menopause support, yet as research from Professor Harper shows, too many women haven’t been given the knowledge they desperately need and deserve.

“We hope this work will empower a generation of women to understand the changes to their bodies during menopause and access help to manage their symptoms.”

Here are the key things to know about menopause.

What is it?

According to the NHS, menopause is when a woman’s period stops due to lower hormone levels.

This usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, but it can begin earlier in life.

Menopause can happen naturally or because of the removal of the uterus or ovaries, chemotherapy, or due to genetics.

But sometimes there’s no real explanation.

What are the symptoms?

Menopause affects women in different ways.

You could have some symptoms, none, or experience them months or years before your period actually stops – this is known as perimenopause.

According to the NHS, common mental health symptoms include changes to your mood, low self-esteem and brain fog. Physical symptoms could include hot flushes, insomnia, heart palpitations, migraines, muscle and joint pains, weight fluctuation, dry and itchy skin, reduced sex drive, vaginal dryness and pain, and repetitive urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Symptoms can last for months or years, and change or develop over time.

What can you do about it?

The NHS recommends seeing a GP or nurse if you think you have perimenopause or menopause symptoms, or a pharmacist for advice about treatments and things you can do to help.

Positive lifestyle changes such as getting plenty of rest, eating a healthy diet and exercising can help with perimenopause and menopause symptoms.

The primary medicine treatment is hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which can help ease symptoms and is prescribed by a doctor.