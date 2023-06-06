DJ Michael Bibi diagnosed with rare brain and spinal cancer

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

DJ Michael Bibi has revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain and spinal cancer that is “moving fast”.

The 32-year-old producer opened up about the diagnosis in a new Instagram post, more than two weeks since he last posted about discovering he had a “neurological problem” after a check-up for his tinnitus.

Bibi, one of the most popular DJs in the UK’s dance music scene, told fans he has been diagnosed with primary central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma.

He posted a selfie showing a peace sign with a cannula in his hand on Monday night (5 June) and wrote: “Writing this post is a hard one. Last week I was diagnosed with CNS lymphoma. A very rare cancer that affects the brain and spine.

“Unfortunately it’s moving fast and I have to stay in hospital starting treatment immediately. Typing this message doesn’t quite seem real and I’m sorry for the bad news.

“I don’t know what lies ahead,” he continued. “I’m tired but I know I am strong and I won’t let this beat me. I will be back stronger for you all. Love Bibi.”

Bibi was set to play at Manchester’s Parklife festival and Glastonbury this summer. It is unclear if he will be able to perform.

Fellow DJs and others in the music industry sent him well wishes, including Steve Aoki, Paris Hilton, Tiesto and the electronic duo, Disclosure.

Hilton wrote: “Sending you lots of love and light. Love you.”

(michael_bibi_/Instagram)

Aoki added: “Positive energy and healing to you legend. You’ll get through this.”

His record label Solid Grooves also posted on Instagram in support of the founder, including a series of photographs of Bibi performing various DJ sets.

It said: “The entire Solid Grooves team sends our love and support while he recovers, and we hope to have him back with us as soon as possible to make more memories.”

According to Cancer Research UK, only two in every 100 brain or spinal cord tumours are lymphomas. Symptoms can include headaches, blurred vision, personality changes, seizures, and difficulty walking and balancing.

Lymphoma means the cancer began in the lymphatic system, which is a system of thin tubes and lymph nodes that run throughout the body.

Most lymphomas of the brain start in the front section of the brain but can also start in the spinal cord, eyes and layers of tissue that surround the organ.