Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Michael Strahan’s 19-year-old daughter Isabella has revealed that she’s officially cancer-free.

Isabella gave the health update in a video shared to her YouTube on July 18, months after she first revealed that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. In the clip, titled “Goodbye Hospital,” the model documented herself going to get an MRI done.

She filmed herself in a car as she shared the results of her scans, revealing that she was cancer-free.

“It was a great, great scan,” she explained. “Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October.”

She expressed her gratitude for her medical team through the last few months, as she’s been undergoing treatment for cancerous brain tumor – also known as medulloblastoma – that develops in the lower back part of the brain called the cerebellum.

“I miss my doctors already,” Isabella continued in her video. “I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t gonna be going back for awhile because I love them so much. So, that was my last hospital vlog until October!”

In January, Isabella appeared on Good Morning America alongside her father, where they announced that she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023. Her diagnosis came after she began experiencing “excruciating” headaches and nausea during her first semester as a freshman at the University of Southern California. After she woke up one morning and began throwing up blood, she got an MRI done. From there, doctors discovered that she had developed a four-centimeter tumor growing in the back of her brain, sized larger than a golf ball.

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella reveals she’s cancer-free after brain tumor diagnosis

After undergoing surgery to remove the mass in late October, she went through one month of rehabilitation and several rounds of radiation treatment. “So I just finished radiation therapy, which is proton radiation, and I got to ring the bell yesterday,” she explained in January. “It was great. It was very exciting because it’s been a long 30 sessions, six weeks.”

Since then, Isabella has continued to document her cancer journey on YouTube. Last month, she shared a video of her and her family in the hospital as she celebrated her last round of chemotherapy treatment. In the video, she was filmed herself walking down the hall of the hospital while her loved ones and family threw pieces of confetti.

The footage ended with Isabella wearing a crown and ringing a silver bell, as it was a toll to say her “treatment’s done” and that she was “on [her way].” Her father Michael also shared a video to his Instagram of the celebration, along with a sweet message about his daughter in the caption.

“@isabellastrahan you are a SUPERWOMAN! Ringing that bell finishing chemo and on your way!” the news anchor wrote. “You continue to fight with a smile on your face, strength, and determination. I am one proud Dad! Love you, Bella.”

During his daughter’s January appearance on Good Morning America, Michael explained how her cancer diagnosis has changed his everyday perspective about life.

“You learn that you’re probably not as strong as you thought you were when you have to really think about the real things, and I realized that I need support from everybody,” the former New York Giants player said. “You think that I’m the athlete, the tough guy, you know, I can come and handle, I’m the father in the family. It is not about any of that. It doesn’t matter. And it’s really made me change my perspective on so many things in my life.”

The retired NFL star is a father of four. He shares two children - daughter Tanita, 32, and son Michael Jr, 29 - with his first wife Wanda Hutchins. In 2004, he welcomed Isabella and her twin sister, Sophia, with his second wife Jean Muggli.