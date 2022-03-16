Michelle Branch was shamed by another mother for breastfeeding in public

Michelle Branch was left “fuming” after another mom criticised the Grammy-winning singer for breastfeeding her baby in public.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old singer shared on Twitter an interaction she had with a fellow mom during a trip to the playground. “I just got shamed by another mother (who was holding her own young infant!) for nursing my 6 week old baby on a bench at a playground while my toddler was playing,” Branch tweeted. “She said I wasn’t ‘being modest’ I am in shock that this kind of judgement was coming from a fellow mom!”

In a follow-up tweet, Branch revealed that the mother’s comment took her by such surprise that she didn’t get the chance to respond. “I was in shock, so I didn’t say anything back. I’m fuming!” she tweeted.

“...and to clarify, I had a nursing tank top on and was seated away from others,” she continued. “It’s not like I walked into the crowd and whipped my t*ts out. Being a mom is hard enough. Can we not judge one another for how we feed our babies?”

Fans were quick to offer their support to Branch and weighed in on the “mom-shaming” moment.

“You are beautiful and strong,” said one social media user. “That woman should be the one feeling ashamed. Breastfeeding is a powerful/painful/wonderful journey. It’s sad others cannot be respectful. I’m sorry you had to go through that. My heart is with you.”

“Modesty ain’t gonna feed that baby,” said another.

“I’m honestly speechless!!” one person responded. “It’s 2022, people need to accept that boobs are meant primarily to feed babies and breastfeeding is not immodest”.

The “Everywhere” singer recently welcomed baby girl Willie Jacquet on 2 February with husband Patrick Carney. The couple are also parents to their 3-year-old son Rhys James. Branch shares daughter Owen Isabelle Landeau, 16, with ex-husband Teddy Landau.

Branch announced the birth of her newest baby in an Instagram post last month, where she shared the meaning behind her daughter’s name.

“Willie Jacquet Carney was born on 2/2/22,” she wrote. “She’s named after Patrick’s grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother’s maiden name/my middle name. We’re so in love”.