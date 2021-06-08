‘I don’t know what I’ve done to my face’: Molly-Mae Hague calls for end to normalising cosmetic fillers

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has said it should not be considered normal for young girls to change their facial features with cosmetic procedures.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, she said she decided to dissolve the fillers in her face after looking at herself and thinking she looked like a person from extreme plastic surgery reality show Botched.

Hague, 22, told the magazine: “I was doing a club appearance and took a selfie. I remember staring at it and thinking: ‘I don’t know what I’ve done to my face.’

“I went from looking like a teenager to someone on Botched. I’ve never thought of myself as insecure, but I must have been to do that.”

She added: “We need to stop normalising filler.

“I was 17 when I first got my lips done, and it scares me to think that if I have a daughter in 10 years’ time, what it might be like for her.

“I sometimes forget how young my followers are, too. I’m often surprised by the fact some of the girls in my DMs even have a phone.”

The reality star found fame when she coupled up with Tommy Fury on Love Island, but already had a significant following on Instagram when she took part in the show in 2019.

She said she was warned against taking part in the show in case the public disliked her, but revealed she was overwhelmed with work offers when she left the villa.

“I’ll never forget how many people wanted to work with me. They brought me flowers and one offered me a car, even though I couldn’t drive. There were huge (financial) figures being thrown around,” said Hague.

Asked if she worried about it coming to an end, she said: “I don’t, because I’ve worked really hard to protect myself from that. I’m able to look after my family now, and I bought my sister a car last Christmas.”

Hague spoke highly of the aftercare support she received from Love Island once the show had ended, describing it as “second to none”.

“I think they’ve really stepped up their game, to the point where Tommy and I joked that they contacted us too much,” she added.

“The welfare team couldn’t have done more for me. They offer counselling if you need it, and I can imagine they’ll improve even more for the next season.”

The full interview will be available when the July/August issue of Cosmopolitan UK goes on sale from 10 June.