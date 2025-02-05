Eight things you can do first thing in the morning to boost your happiness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research suggests mornings are peak times for wellbeing, offering a potential antidote to the winter blues.

A study by University College London (UCL), analyzing data from over 49,000 adults between March 2020 and March 2022, found most people experience their highest levels of wellbeing upon waking. The study, published in the BMJ Mental Health journal, tracked participants’ responses to questions about happiness, life satisfaction, and feelings of purpose.

The data revealed a clear pattern: wellbeing peaked in the morning and dipped to its lowest point around midnight. Researchers believe this fluctuation may be tied to the body’s natural rhythms and hormonal shifts, citing cortisol, a mood-regulating hormone, which peaks after waking and declines throughout the day.

Reinforcing established patterns, the study also confirmed that wellbeing tends to be higher in summer than in winter. While the research doesn’t offer specific solutions to combatting seasonal mood changes, it highlights the importance of maximizing morning wellbeing, particularly during the colder months.

1. Don’t hit snooze

open image in gallery A woman’s hand emerging from under a duvet to turn off an alarm clock (Alamy/PA)

“When you hit snooze, you disrupt your sleep cycle, which can lead to grogginess,” says E.M. Austen, author of Smarter, 10 Lessons For A More Productive And Less Stressed Life. “Instead, place your alarm out of reach to encourage yourself to get out of bed immediately.

“You could also set your alarm for the latest possible time you need to rise, allowing yourself to wake up feeling more refreshed. This minor adjustment can transform your mornings and set a more energised tone for the day ahead.”

2. Do a crossword

open image in gallery Picture of a woman filling in answers to a crossword in a newspaper (Alamy/PA)

“Crosswords are enjoyable and a relaxing activity, bringing a sense of achievement and goal attainment – boosting our mood and the much-needed neurochemical release for wellbeing,” says Natalie Mackenzie, cognitive rehabilitation therapist.

3. Try mindfulness

“Find a quiet space, close your eyes, and spend 5-10 minutes in meditation or mindfulness,” recommends Nicci Roscoe, holistic health and wellbeing practitioner, and author of Micro Meditation: Moments Of Calm For A Happier, Healthier Life. “Focus on your breath or follow a short guided meditation. This is the time to just be present and calm your mind before you dive into the day’s tasks.”

4. Take a laughter break

“If you are feeling low, laughter is a brilliant tonic,” says Sarah Campus, personal trainer and founder of holistic wellness platform LDN MUMS FITNESS. “Try listening to a funny podcast as you’re getting ready, sometimes all we need is a good old chuckle to help us feel happier.”

5. Start your day with a protein-rich breakfast

open image in gallery Avocado and boiled eggs on grain bread on a white plate next to a glass of orange juice (Alamy/PA)

Fuel your body and your mind.

“I recommend eggs, avocado, seeds, tomato and spinach on rye toast first thing,” advises Chloe Thomas, personal trainer, and nutrition and mindset coach. “If you reach for sugary and starchy cereals you will get a sugar slump and crash later that morning.

“The cleaner you eat, the better you feel, so take the time to enjoy your food.”

6. Integrate arts, culture and heritage into morning rituals

“Starting the day with a cultural ritual, such as listening to music, engaging in mindful sketching or reading poetry, fosters a sense of identity, continuity and joy,” suggests Jody Findlay, founder of Mindseta. “Research has highlighted that engaging with the arts – whether through music, storytelling or creative expression – improves mental and physical health, reducing stress and increasing emotional resilience.”

7. Have a little morning dance

“Dance is amazing as a form of cardio, but it’s also brilliant to raise the endorphins and serotonin that make us happy,” says Dominika Blonska, personal trainer and founder of Define By Dom. “Pop on tunes that make you feel happy and dance like no one is watching.

“The more you can shake the stagnancy out of your body, the more the happy hormones will flow. You do not have to be any good, don’t overthink it… just move!”

8. Smile in the mirror

So simple, yet so effective.

“Did you know that smiling can trick your brain into happiness? The act of smiling activates pathways in your brain that influence your emotional state,” says Alison Goolnik, an integrative psychotherapist at Therapy Here. “So, try smiling at yourself in the mirror, smile at your colleagues and family and see how it makes you feel.”