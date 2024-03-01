Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother from Park City, Utah, has documented how she’s teaching her daughter how to snowboard.

In a series of videos shared to TikTok, Sandy Hango has been showing her daughter Evelyn how to snowboard since she was three days old. With Evelyn turning two years old on 2 March, Sandy reflected on how she has been chronicling her daughter’s snowboarding journey over the past few years.

“As a former preschool teacher I always encouraged parents to start activities with their child as young as possible,” Hango explained to People. “Children are sponges and will absorb whatever you do. My daughter soaked up all the love for snowboarding and I couldn’t be happier!”

An avid snowboarder since the fifth grade, Hango was eager to hit the slopes with her baby girl. At first, she strapped her to her chest as she did “a few runs on the bunny hill” when Evelyn was only two months old. As Evelyn learned how to walk, Hango began to show her how to balance on a mini snowboard at home.

When asked whether she was nervous to hit the slopes with her daughter, she told the outlet that she “would never have taken her out if I didn’t feel 100 per cent comfortable.”

Hango showcased how much progress Evelyn has made since her first ride in a TikTok video viewed by more than 3.8m people, sharing at the time that her daughter has now transitioned to using bindings at just 11 months. Nowadays, Evelyn is comfortable sliding on her own.

“My favorite thing about snowboarding with my daughter is watching her smile and having fun,” Sandy gushed. “She truly loves it! She dances, she waves to people, and she asks for ‘more.’ I’m so excited that she and I share a love for the same sport.”

Family and friends have been supportive of Evelyn’s snowboarding journey. However, Hango admitted that some wished she would have taken up skiing instead - namely her husband Alexander and his side of the family, who are all primarily skiers. She told the outlet: “But after they have seen the videos and actually see Evelyn snowboarding they are coming around to the idea.”

Evelyn reportedly loves snowboarding, and Hango said that she repeatedly asks her when they can hit the slopes again. Hango shared: “Anytime we are outside at home or at the mountain she says, ‘Mama, snowboard please.’”