Mother defended after letting her daughter sit separately from her at a wedding

A mother has been defended for letting her child sit separately from her during a wedding.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” Reddit forum, the parent asked if she was in the wrong for letting her seven-year-old daughter sit “with strangers” during the nuptials. However, she then acknowledged that during the wedding, which was for her nephew, her child was still seated with people that she was somewhat familiar with.

“She was seated at a different table from me with her cousins (who are all late teens and older) and some of the bride’s cousins,” she wrote.

She also specified that although she wasn’t right next to her daughter, she was still aware of where the seven year old was during the wedding. “Our tables were close to each other so I could keep an eye on her but she’s very well behaved and has good self management so I wasn’t concerned,” she added.

The Reddit poster added that after the wedding, her daughter was thrilled to discuss the opportunity she had to sit at the separate table.

“My daughter is very proud of herself for getting to sit at the cousins table and has been telling anyone who will listen about how she got to sit with the big kids apart from me,” the parent continued. “She feels very independent.”

However, according to the mother, her child’s father isn’t pleased about the situation, as she claimed he’s upset at her “for letting [their child] sit at a table apart from [her mother],” since there were some people at the table that the Reddit poster didn’t know.

She went on to express her child’s father’s concerns about the table, before reiterating that she wasn’t far from her daughter during the wedding.