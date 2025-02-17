Mother shares letters to her unborn children after losing seven babies in seven years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother who endured the heartbreak of losing seven babies over seven years has shared her story of resilience and hope, offering solace to others facing similar tragedies.

Carmen Grover, a 33-year-old registered nurse from Ontario, navigated a devastating journey of pregnancy loss before welcoming her four surviving children.

Her first son, Case, arrived in December 2017, followed by daughter Maelie in April 2019. However, these joys were interspersed with profound sorrow. Among the losses was baby Jude, born in August 2020, so tiny that doll's clothes fit him perfectly.

Despite the repeated heartbreak, Carmen and her husband Phillip, a 34-year-old HVAC mechanic, persevered.

Doctors could not give the couple a reason for their continued loss.

open image in gallery An image of Carmen and her husband Phillip walking with their 11 babies, seven of whom they lost ( Marianne Suzanne Photography/PA Real Life )

After their third child, daughter Ayda's birth in July 2021, Carmen faced a seventh loss, yet her determination remained unshaken. She resolved to "try one more time," a decision that culminated in the arrival of Charlotte in February 2024.

To cope with the emotional turmoil, Carmen penned heartfelt letters to each of the babies she lost between January 2016 and January 2023.

These poignant letters have now been compiled into a book, offering a beacon of hope and comfort to others navigating the storm of pregnancy loss.

“Our story is a story of hope,” she said.

“I lost faith many times, but there was always something that kept me bound and determined.

“Truthfully, I don’t think I ever lost hope, my hope just shifted, and when my babies would die, I would think, ‘I hope to see them again, I hope to leave a legacy for them’.”

open image in gallery Carmen with her husband and four rainbow babies ( Collect/PA Real Life )

She gave birth to their daughter, Ayda, in July 2021, who was a “miracle”, but had her seventh loss afterwards in January 2023.

At this point, she said: “That was the moment when it was like, ‘What is the purpose of all this?’

“It all came to a head, and I thought, ‘How do I help my friends and family understand our story?'”

This led Carmen to compile the letters she had written to each baby, and she released her first book, A Diary for My Babies: Journeying through Pregnancy Loss, in February 2023 to “honour” them.

Carmen said doctors have never been able to explain why she experienced so many losses, so she questioned: “Why me? What have I done so wrong to deserve this?”

However, she said her baby losses have made her realise that she was “meant to be a voice” so others “don’t suffer in silence” or feel alone in their losses, and she feels incredibly lucky to have four children now.

“None of us have a crystal ball, and if I knew that this was the life I was going to have, I still would have done all of this,” she said.

“But if Case hadn’t survived, I don’t know that I would have tried again and that’s a really hard thing to say because that would have meant no children, and I have four living children now.”

Although she understands that there are differing opinions when it comes to pregnancy and loss, Carmen hopes her story helps others and creates a “ripple effect” of conversation and hope.

She continued: “Through it all, the rainbow does keep appearing throughout our lives and it shows up in ways that maybe we didn’t expect.

“That’s what a rainbow is. It’s that comfort amidst the storm.

“Today, our seven losses form the seven colours of the rainbow arched over our family, holding us.”