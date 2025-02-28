Mouth taping is all over social media. These are the benefits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mouth taping is the latest wellness trend gaining traction as a potential remedy for snoring, with celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Graham, and Erling Haaland endorsing the practice.

Proponents of mouth taping suggest that it promotes nasal breathing during sleep, which can alleviate snoring.

Experts also say the practice has multiple health benefits, including deeper sleep and less lung irritation.

But is this unconventional method a genuine solution, or just another fleeting fad?

Dr Hana Patel, an NHS GP resident sleep expert at Time4Sleep, says mouth taping is simple: All you need to do is put a piece of medical or masking tape over your mouth while sleeping at night.

“TikTok influencers claim it quiets snoring and prevents morning dry mouth.

“The goal is to encourage breathing through the nose rather than the mouth at night.”

open image in gallery Gwyneth Paltrow is a big fan of mouth taping ( PA Archive )

How does mouth taping work?

The aim of mouth taping is to stop you breathing out of your mouth during sleep, which can cause several issues.

“Breathing in and out of the mouth can cause your airways to become dry and irritated, leading to hypersensitive airways, a dry mouth, sore throat and irritating cough,” explains Dr Patel.

“People who breathe through their mouth and not their nose are more likely to develop sleep disorders, including sleep apnoea.”

Nasal breathing has a number of benefits, including air conditioning and filtration.

“Our noses filter the air that we breathe, taking away material such as dust, pollen, ash, bacterial and hazardous particles,” says Dr Patel. “Our noses are also able to help reduce irritation to our lungs by acclimatising the air we breathe before it reaches our chest.”

Nasal breathing can also be linked to more restorative sleep.

“Nasal passages slow the airflow, which calms the breath and encourages deeper sleep, similar to the benefits of yoga and mindfulness practices,” says Dr Rizwan Mahmood, dentist, doctor, and co-founder of luxury dental clinics, Ruh Dental.

“Mouth taping helps maintain this nasal breathing pattern, potentially leading to better energy levels and improved recovery upon waking.”

open image in gallery You can use medical or masking tape while mouth taping ( Shutterstock / Sevda Ercan )

Why has mouth taping increased in popularity?

“As people shift towards lifestyle changes that prioritise long-term health, mouth taping fits in with habits like intermittent fasting and cold plunges,” says Dr Mahmood.

And praise from high-profile names, from footballers to actors, has undoubtedly fuelled its popularity.

“Notably, footballer Erling Haaland has incorporated mouth taping into his nighttime routine to improve his athletic performance,” notes Dr Mahmood.

“Gwyneth Paltrow has also embraced mouth taping as part of her daily routine, stating that it’s the best wellness tool she has found.”

Are there any risks of using mouth tape when you sleep?

“While intentional nose breathing during waking hours can help slow down breathing and ease anxiety, taping your mouth while sleeping can be dangerous,” warns Dr Bhavini Shah from LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor. “It can lead to hampered breathing, disrupted sleep, and skin irritation.”

In addition, it may also not be suitable for people with pre-existing conditions.

“Many of the benefits are anecdotal, and the technique may not be suitable for everyone, particularly individuals with pre-existing respiratory issues or sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnoea,” says Dr Mahmood. “Before trying mouth taping, it is crucial to consult your doctor or a sleep specialist.

“Nasal obstructions, undiagnosed sleep apnoea, or other respiratory conditions could make mouth taping unsafe.”

What other treatments can help you stop snoring?

“There are multiple treatments which can help the symptoms associated with mouth breathing,” says Dr Patel. “A mandibular advancement device, vestibular shields (chin strap), nasal dilators or medicated sprays may be prescribed depending on your needs.”

open image in gallery You can practise nasal breathing by placing your hands on your chest and breathing smoothly and quietly through your nose

And you can always practise nasal breathing at home without mouth taping. Dr Patel recommends the following exercise:

“Sit comfortably with a straight back, legs uncrossed and knees shoulder-width apart,” instructs Dr Patel. “Look straight ahead, slightly upwards or close your eyes.

“Place one hand on your upper chest and one on your lower chest and settle yourself by breathing smoothly and quietly through your nose.

“After a couple of minutes, move your hand from your upper chest to rest in your lap. Relax the rest of your muscles, for example in your face and jaw, neck and shoulders, lower abdomen, hips and legs.”