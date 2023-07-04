8 budget-friendly ways to juggle childcare and work during holidays

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Idyllic images of happy children playing in sunny gardens during the summer holidays aren’t so easy to turn into a reality when you’re a working parent.

Instead of wondering how full to fill the paddling pool, working mums and dads are more likely to be doing their sums about paying for the childcare they need so they can work as their kids enjoy the summer holidays.

Emily Pritty, joint head of legal advice service at the charity Working Families, points out that its recent research found four in 10 low-income families have gone into debt to pay for childcare, nearly half have had to reduce their hours, and a fifth have even quit their job to manage childcare.

“The summer holidays are a source of stress and anxiety for many working families whose work situation doesn’t allow them any flexibility to manage childcare and who can’t afford the additional childcare costs,” she says. “School holidays are the pinch point for so many working families with school-aged children, as the usual pattern of caring and routine changes, and the demands of work don’t reflect this.”

But there are ways to make summer childcare more affordable for the UK’s 17.5 million working parents and carers, says Sabine Kobayter, chief marketing officer at Pebble, which connects parents with childcare and activity providers. “The summer holidays can be really hard for parents who are trying to juggle work and childcare – while also trying to feed hungry minds with activities that will stimulate children,” she says.

“There’s a huge variance in the cost of finding childcare, and trips out as a family can quickly add up. The good news is there are many solutions to help find affordable ways to keep children entertained whilst spinning work plates too.”

Here are budget-friendly summer childcare solutions suggested by Kobayter and Pritty…

1. Use holiday camps

From sports camps to street dance, drama, academic and cookery, holiday camps start from £16.50 per day, says Kobayter. “Holiday camps are great as they often mirror the working day, and children can find camps that match their hobbies and interests,” she says, explaining that as holiday camps increase in popularity, the trick to getting a space is to book your child’s slot as early as possible. “This also allows you to plan your work schedule with the peace of mind knowing your children are being cared for, while doing something they love, and meeting new friends.”

2. Take paid or unpaid leave

Many parents will have to use their annual leave to look after their kids over the summer, and if they don’t have enough left, unpaid leave is a statutory option, says Pritty. “The burden of taking unpaid time off does tend to fall more heavily on women due to the gender pay gap, as for family finances, often the decision is for the parent on the lower income to take the leave.”

3. Stretch out free childcare

You’re entitled to 30 hours of free childcare in England, and Pritty suggests: “You could stretch your entitlement so you receive fewer hours each week but get the childcare during school holidays too.” Check whether your childcare provider will allow you to do this.

4. Get friends and family to help

Many parents rely on informal networks of friends and family to help cover the gaps in caring throughout the year, and Pritty says: “This is particularly prevalent in school holidays, given the cost of holiday clubs and formal childcare. Parents often group together with friends to cover particular days and then reciprocate in a shared care arrangement.”

5. Use free kids’ activities

“Not everything costs,” promises Kobayter, who suggests that if parents use annual paid/unpaid leave, or get friends and family to help with childcare, they keep subsequent costs down by searching for free activities local to them, and lock in days out as a family. “Museums, national parks, events in local parks – there’s a surprising amount available,” she says.

6. Try ad-hoc childcare

Until recently, childcare needed to be locked in months, sometimes even years, in advance, says Kobayter, but now childminders and childcare providers are starting to enable ad-hoc bookings for parents in need. “As work becomes more flexible, childcare needs to as well,” she observes. “If you have a last-minute need to book childcare, all is not lost.”

Pritty says the Family and Childcare Trust can provide details about your local Family Information Service, which will in turn be able to tell you about available summer childcare including childminders, nurseries, out of school clubs and any holiday schemes running in your local area.

7. Use vouchers if possible

Childcare vouchers, tax-free childcare and the childcare elements of working tax credit and universal credit can all be used in holiday clubs, if the childcare is registered or approved, says Pritty, although she warns that not all childcare providers accept vouchers and they need to be signed up to tax-free childcare. You can check the types of childcare that you can get help with.

8. Check you’re getting the right financial help

Pritty suggests parents check they’re getting the childcare support they are entitled to, by using this online calculator if necessary.