Influencer Nara Smith and husband Lucky Blue Smith welcome their third child

Influencer Nara Smith and her husband Lucky Blue Smith are now the parents of three.

The 22-year-old model shared a video to Instagram on 11 April to announce the arrival of her baby girl. “Our little angel has arrived! Meet Whimsy Lou Smith,” Nara wrote in the caption.

In the Instagram clip, Whimsey could be seen wrapped up in a blanket while being held in her mother’s arms. Although the newborn’s face remained hidden, the video continued to show sweet footage of Whimsey, including a clip of her feet and another of her hand holding onto Nara’s finger.

The video also featured Whimsey laying down on a bean bag chair and being greeted by one of her older siblings. In addition to the newborn, Nara and Lucky - who were married in 2020 - share a three-year-old daughter, Rumble Honey, and a two-year-old son, Slim Easy.

Nara also took to her Instagram Story to share another snap of Whimsey in her onesie, with the baby’s face still hidden. Although she didn’t specify when her child was born, she seemingly hinted that it was around the time of the total solar eclipse on 8 April.

“I have found the right words yet but she’s so precious, and I can’t wait to share more!” she wrote. “Our little eclipse baby.”

Nara then shared another video of Rumble holding Whimsey, while expressing how excited her eldest children are about the newest addition to the family.

“Rumble and Slim were so shocked when they walked into our room in the morning and saw Whimey,” the model wrote. “Rumble won’t let anyone else hold her now.”

Many fans and famous faces took to the comments of Nara’s Instagram to celebrate the arrival of her baby. Social media users also didn’t hesitate to praise the newborn’s name.

“I love her name,” Disney Channel alum Skaii Jackson wrote. “Congratulations Nara!”

“WHIMSY… so so so cute. Love you!!!!” another added, while a third wrote: “So beautiful… congratulations queen.”

Nara rose to fame on social media, specifically through her TikTok account, where she has more than five million followers. On her TikTok, she’s known for sharing a variety of cooking videos and round ups of what she eats everyday. The influencer, who was born in South Africa and raised in Germany, also shares sweet videos of her family and her date nights with her husband.

Nara has also opened up about the joys of being a mother on her TikTok page. In a video shared last month, she discussed being a then-mother of two in her early twenties and why she wanted to have children earlier in life.

“I’ve always wanted to be a young mom because growing up my dad would always tell us that he regrets having kids later in life, so I took that advice and it’s one of the best decisions I could have made,” she said. “And I know it’s not for everyone.”

She further detailed why she ultimately felt prepared to have children at her age. “I was always really mature and independent and did a lot of things at a very young age,” she continued. “So I never feel like I’m missing out on any of the partying or any of that. Because I’ve done all of that.