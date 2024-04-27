Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey reveals skin cancer diagnosis

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Jowsey, a former contestant on the Netflix series Too Hot to Handle, has revealed his skin cancer diagnosis while urging fans to wear sunscreen.

The Australian TV personality first appeared on screens in 2020 on season one of the raunchy competition show, on which castmates must remain abstinent to earn a cash prize.

In a TikTok video posted on Friday (26 April), Jowsey, 26, spoke directly to the camera about his health, and captioned the post: “Please wear sunscreen.”

“There isn’t really an easy way to say this, but last week I went to a dermatologist to get me skin checked and they found some skin cancer on me,” he began.

“I’m going to be all good, everything’s going to be OK. I just wanted to make this post to let you know that summer’s going to be around the corner. Please wear sunscreen.”

Jowsey also advocated for viewers to regularly check their skin for any signs of mole and freckle changes.

"If you’re a freckly little frog like me, go get a mole map and get your body checked, because you never know," he said.

"I’ve had this on my shoulder for like a year or two, I had no idea. I just want to save and protect one of you guys out there.

“So go get your skin checked, wear your sunscreen and a be a little bit more responsible because that’s what I’ve got to do now, and it’s very scary.”

Jowsey did not share the type of skin cancer he’d been diagnosed with, nor any information on the treatment he’ll receive. The Independent has reached out to his representatives for further comment.

Harry Jowsey ( Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy )

The LA-based podcast host also appeared on last year’s season of Dancing With the Stars.

Skin cancer rates in the UK are on the rise, with around 16,700 new cases per year. According to cancer research statistics, it is now the fifth most common cancer in the country and the cause of around 2,600 deaths annually.

Advice on how to be aware of skin cancer involves keeping track of the size, shape, colour and texture of moles.