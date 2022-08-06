People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers.

According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.

Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.

The team said that diarrhoea can be an early symptom of the virus, starting on the first day of infection and getting worse throughout the week.

“It usually lasts for an average of two to three days, but can last up to seven days in adults,” the ZOE team said.

The data found this symptom has become less prevalent with each variant, as nearly a third of adults aged over 35 reported having diarrhoea during the Alpha wave, while just one in five said they experienced it during the Omicron and Delta waves.

The people who experienced it during the latter two waves had been vaccinated either twice or had also received their booster jab.

The NHS says diarrhoea is common in adults, and the most important thing to do is to stay hydrated.

The health service also advises to stay home and get plenty of rest, and eat food when you feel able to.

If you have diarrhoea along with other common Covid symptoms, like a high temperature, a new cough, and a loss or change of your sense of taste or smell, make sure you take a Covid test and follow government guidelines if you test positive.