Do you need an NHS Covid pass in England now?

Covid measures in England have been relaxed on Thursday 27 January as the nation returns to Plan A measures.

The government announced that restrictions that were imposed under Plan B, such as mandatory face masks and Covid passes have been lifted. Plan B was implemented following a rapid spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 on 8 December 2021.

It comes after the number of positive Covid infections have slowed in England. According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, the UK passed the peak of the Omicron wave last week after weekly nationwide infections dropped by almost one million.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced that NHS Covid passes will no longer be mandatory in certain places such as nightclubs and large indoor and outdoor events.

However, venues in England can choose to continue requiring attendees to show an NHS Covid pass to gain entry. Here is everything we know about NHS Covid passes from today:

What is an NHS Covid pass?

An NHS Covid pass, or Covid Passport, is a certification that confirms you have been vaccinated with two doses of an approved vaccine, or a single dose of the Janssen vaccine.

You can obtain it digitally through the NHS App or online via the NHS website. People who do not have access to the app or internet can obtain the pass as a letter sent to you in the post by calling 119.

Both the digital and letter Covid passes are valid for 30 days.

Do I still need a Covid pass?

According to DHSC, from Thursday 27 January, it will no longer be mandatory to require attendees to demonstrate their Covid-19 status.

However, some venues or events may still choose to require proof of Covid-19 status as a condition of entry in the form of an NHS Covid pass, vaccination status or a recent negative test.

Where might I need a Covid pass?

It’s best to check with the venue you’re planning to visit beforehand to find out if they still require an NHS Covid pass for entry.

However, most nightclubs and event venues are likely to welcome the lifting of Plan B measures, after the Night Time Industries Association described the mandatory NHS Covid pass requirement as “debilitating” for businesses.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said: “Businesses across the night time economy will celebrate the withdrawal of Plan B restrictions on the 27 January.

“In particular, we will celebrate the withdrawal of Covid Passports, which has not only directly impacted trade but has left a legacy of misplaced blame on a sector which fought to avoid the implementation of this debilitating and divisive mitigation.

“The all-important festive period has seen over a 40 per cent drop-off in trade across the night time economy, with many businesses now concerned that they will struggle to survive beyond February 2022.”

Kill added: “While we celebrate the end of uncertainty, the real impact of recent months is coming to light, and according to a recent NTIA flash poll individual businesses on average are carrying over £230,000 worth of debt from the pandemic.

“It is vitally important that the Government allows the night time economy to trade indefinitely, building momentum towards pre-Covid trading levels, as well as building customer confidence.

“Flexibility around planning and licensing must be considered to give businesses the best opportunity to diversify and maximise trading capacity, which in turn will expedite the sector’s financial recovery.”