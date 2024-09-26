How to be a weekend warrior – as research finds cramming exercise sessions has health benefits

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Doing all your exercise at the weekends could still lower the risk of developing more than 200 health conditions, including heart disease and mood disorders, according to new research.

The study of nearly 90,000 adults in the UK found people who cram all their workouts into the weekend – known as ‘weekend warriors’ – enjoy the same benefits as those who spread their exercise sessions throughout the week.

NHS guidelines generally recommend we aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity.

While there’s lots of evidence that even short bursts of physical activity can benefit our health, these findings – published in the journal Circulation – suggest that the total amount of exercise is what matters.

But, why do lots of people prefer to exercise on the weekends, especially during the colder months?

What are the reasons behind exercising at the weekend?

Tim Allardyce of Surrey Physio, registered physiotherapist and health and lifestyle coach, says time, weather and seasonal changes can all influence our exercise habits.

“Ultimately, it comes down to time management,” says Allardyce. “During the week we are typically needing to work, or are distracted by emails and instant messages.

“Working during the day when the evenings draw in means that in many cases it will be dark by the time we finish work during the coldest months.

“However, during the weekend, we have more time during the day. For families, exercising together can also be great fun, and weekends are well-suited for that.”

But what do people need to remember?

Working out at the weekend is fun and convenient, but Allardyce also highlights the importance of moving your body little and often.

“Exercising is about consistency, and it is easier to maintain shorter and more frequent workouts,” explains the physio. “This way is also less likely to overload your body, reducing injury risk, as your body will have time to adapt to the exercise.”

So, try to avoid being completely sedentary during the week – even if you do know you’re going to be super active at the weekend.

Here are five fun activities to try out this weekend:

Take the plunge and go swimming

“Through simultaneously engaging all the major muscle groups, swimming provides a great full-body workout,” say fitness coach Mari-Carmen Sanchez-Morris, founder of fitness app FIT MAMA. “Promoting strength, flexibility and endurance, while also burning calories makes it ideal for those looking tone and lose weight.

“Being a relatively low-impact activity and gentle on the joints makes it particularly beneficial for those with arthritis, and is suitable for people of all ages.”

Gliding through a pool can also help relieve stress.

“The rhythmic nature of swimming makes it a great stress-buster, helping to soothe any symptoms of anxiety,” adds Sanchez-Morris.

Go for a hike and enjoy the beauty of nature

“If you are lucky to live close to mountains, then hiking with the family is a fantastic way to stay fit and improve muscle strength, endurance and bone density,” says Allardyce.

The power of walking is often underestimated.

“Not only is it good for our cardiovascular health – improving circulation, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels – it also tones muscles, increases flexibility and improves joint mobility,” notes Sanchez-Morris.

Sign up for a beginners weight class

Strength training is particular good for your bones and posture, and can be adapted to cater to all abilities.

“Strength training offers a myriad of benefits, from making you stronger to improving your posture and boosting your mood,” says Rowan Clift, training specialist at fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics. “Incorporating strength training into your workout routine is a great way to manage your weight and gain lean muscle, which increases your metabolic rate.”

Take part in your local parkrun

“As someone who regularly does junior parkruns with my kids, exercising at 9am on a Sunday morning becomes a great routine that the whole family can do together,” says Allardyce. “The parkrun organisation has been established for over 20 years and is a fantastic way to get and stay fit.”

Unwind with some pilates or yoga

“The benefits of yoga and pilates are endless, including improved flexibility, strength, posture, and balance,” says Paola di Lanzo, personal trainer and founder of Paola’s Body Barre. “Mentally, both practices are a godsend when it comes to reducing stress, improving focus, and promoting relaxation.

“Even dedicating 15-30 minutes to gentle stretching or mindful breathing can help reset the body and mind, making weekends a perfect time to unwind while staying active.”