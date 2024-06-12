Nick Cannon is hilariously trolled for his recent comments about Father’s Day

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nick Cannon, notorious father of 11 children, is gearing up for a busy Father’s Day.

The Masked Singer host, 43, recently shared in an interview with People that he wants to give all of his children “the opportunity to connect” with him on Father’s Day, which takes place in the US on Sunday, 16 June.

“It’s definitely one of those days where I got be on my Ps and Qs the entire day,” Cannon told the outlet on 10 June. “It’s supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff. It’s a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day.”

The Wild N’ Out star became a dad in 2011 when he welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Since then, Cannon has welcomed 10 more children with six women. He shares sons Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. Cannon is also a father to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, with Abby De La Rosa.

He has a son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi and a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with LaNisha Cole. Cannon is also father to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. They welcomed daughter Halo Marie in December 2022.

Following his comments about Father’s Day, the internet did as the internet does by mocking Cannon for his choice of words. On X, formerly Twitter, several users trolled the former America’s Got Talent host for seemingly referring to Father’s Day as some kind of meet-and-greet event.

“He’s doing a meet and greet for his own kids,” one user wrote on X.

“He makes it sound like it’s a networking opportunity,” another person said.

“Giving your children the ‘opportunity to connect’ is a crazy statement,” a third user commented.

“My man is doing a town hall,” someone else jokingly wrote, as another user said: “Gonna be a busy Zoom call.”

Cannon has previously detailed how he spends major holidays with his sizable family. During an appearance at the Soul Train Music Awards last year, he opened up about dedicating as much time as possible to his 11 children on Christmas.

“Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in,” he said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, adding that the holiday season is his “favorite time of year”.

“It’s all about the kids so, you’ll definitely see us doing some fun, over the top stuff in the next 30 days,” he added.

When it comes to his blended family, Cannon has maintained that his main “goal in life” is to provide for his children. Speaking to People in April 2023, the comedian explained that humans are “put on this planet” to guide their children, and noted that his “career and work” is second place to his family.

“Fatherhood is my number one and first priority when I open my eyes, when I get up every morning,” Cannon said. “I understand that my lifestyle isn’t typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways. But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them.”

“Like I always say, I just love with abundance,” he added.