Nicola Adams shares first look at her newborn son Taylor

Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams has revealed she has named her son Taylor Nate Adams after sharing photographs of the newborn.

The athlete and her girlfriend, model Ella Baig, welcomed their first child together last month.

The couple shared a first look at the newborn in a new photoshoot with Hello! magazine.

Speaking to the publication, Adams said Taylor being born is “the most amazing thing that’s ever happened to me”. She added: “I can’t even explain the feeling – I felt this instant love.”

Taylor was born one month prematurely and weighed just 3lb 14oz, with Baig describing him as a “fighter”.

“I said he was a fighter when he was in my stomach and he’s definitely come out like that,” Baig said.

“He’s progressing really fast. He’s trying to do things he shouldn’t be able to do yet – like holding his own bottle. On the day he was born, I had him on my chest, and he threw his head back.”

The couple, who first began dating in 2018, also disclosed some of the other names they had considered, including Odin, Tyler and Leo.

“We had a few names in mind because we wanted to see what he looked like first to see if the name suited him,” Adams said. “We didn’t want to get stuck on one name and have to think of a new one if it didn’t work.”

In February, Adams and Baig announced they were expecting their first child together “after what feels like a lifetime” of IVF treatments.

The pair first started IVF in 2019, using Adam’s egg and a sperm donor who resembled Baig.

Opening up about their fertility journey in an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Adams said the first round of treatment had failed as Baig had suffered a miscarriage.

“I was really upset,” Adams said. “Of course, we knew that there was a chance of it being unsuccessful, but it’s hard to see those two lines on a pregnancy test and feel elated before having that ripped from you just a few weeks later.”