Nikki Grahame cause of death ‘confirmed as anorexia’, reports say

TV personality Nikki Grahame died of anorexia, it has reportedly been confirmed amid an investigation into the hospital she was discharged from one day before her death.

The former Big Brother contestant died at age 38 in 9 April after a long battle with the serious eating disorder.

According to reports, a doctor has recorded complications from anorexia nervosa as the cause of her death on Thursday, and no inquest will be held into her death.

In March, Nikki was admitted to Dorset County Hospital after she suffered a serious fall, reportedly fracturing her lower spine. She spent three weeks in a ward and was discharged on 8 April.

She was found dead in her home in Stanmore the following day.

An investigation is underway into the care she received at Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and whether the hospital discharged her too soon.

A spokesperson for the trust said in a statement: “Staff at the Trust were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Miss Grahame, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Miss Grahame.

“A full internal investigation into the care Miss Grahame received is underway.

“This is in line with standard procedures following any sudden death. All information and findings arising from this investigation will be shared confidentially with Miss Grahame’s family.”

Friends of the reality TV star reopened a GoFundMe page that was originally set up to raise money to help Nikki receive treatment for an eating disorder at a specialist clinic.

The GoFundMe page was reopened to help raise money for her funeral as well as for a charity helping people who are suffering from eating disorders. It has so far raised more than £70,500.

Carly Cunningham and Leon Dee, close friends of Nikki’s, wrote on the page: “We just wanted to let you know that we are turning donations back on for anyone that would like to make a donation in Nikki’s memory, as lots of people have been asking if they can still donate.

“An amount will be used to the funeral costs and the remaining funds will be used to go towards an organisation that helps those suffering with eating disorders, the crucial funding that has been lacking to help people in these awful situations has not been addressed, we will use this money to the best of our ability to try and stem this horrific, debilitating illness.

“We also would like to thank people who have sent private messages with lovely words about Nikki, she would be so thankful.”

Nikki had published two autobiographies, Dying To Be Thin and Fragile, which documented her struggle with the illness since she was a teenager.

The Independent has contacted Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for comment.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on0808 801 0677.NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.ukor call0845 838 2040.