Kim Kardashian has shared her results from a sleep app described as “the most accurate sleep and activity tracker”.

Posting to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the reality TV star revealed the high scores provided by her Oura Ring.

The 41-year-old shared her “readiness” for the day (100 per cent), while her sleep was 91 per cent, both of which accrued an “optimal” score.

The Kardashians star tagged Oura Ring, the provider of the health data, leaving many of her British followers – currently struggling to sleep amid the ongoing heatwave – curious about its benefits.

But what is the Oura Ring and how does it work? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is an Oura Ring?

The Oura health tracker ring is a piece of wearable tech featuring enhanced sensors that claim to help you accurately track and optimise your health.

Kim Kardashian’s Oura Ring assessment, as shared to her Instagram Stories (Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

The simple ring is designed to be worn at all times and offers users three daily scores to guide them, including sleep, activity and readiness.

The “sleep” data supposedly analyses your deep, light and REM sleep, nightly heart rate, bedtime schedule and more.

The “activity” score assesses how much activity, inactivity and rest a person is getting, while the “readiness” feature answers “how much can you and your body take on?”, taking into account your sleep, activity and body stress signals like temperature and heart rate.

In late 2021, Oura released its third generation ring, which offers features such as period prediction and blood oxygen monitoring, as well as workout tracking and daytime heart rate tracking.

Marketed as “a sleep lab wrapped around your finger”, the Oura Ring claims to have a 99.6 per cent heart rate accuracy rate.

Which celebrities wear an Oura Ring?

Prince Harry is seen wearing an Oura Ring in 2018 (Getty Images)

Prince Harry, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Diplo and Kim Kardashian are just some of the celebrities who have embraced the Oura Ring.

How much is the Oura Ring?

A third generation Oura Ring costs $299 (£248).

A Gucci Oura Ring is also available for $950 (£789). Made of “black synthetic corundum” and featuring a braided border and an 18-carot gold Gucci “G”, the Gucci Oura Ring comes with a lifetime membership.

What are people saying about the Oura Ring?

Despite the A-list backing, feedback for the Oura Ring is mixed.

On Trust Pilot, the brand only has a score of 1.7, with 76 per cent of reviewers describing it as “bad”.

Users of the consumer review website have criticised the lack of customer support and service, while others have said the tech device only works “sporadically”.

However, other users are more complimentary.

“Love checking the data #withOura! As @Gianluca_Vacchi says, ‘Your body is the only house you are forced to live in’,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Oura helps you understand what's going on and provides the data to optimise it. Love it.”

What other sleep tracking apps are available?

As well as test-driving the third generation Oura Ring, The Independent’s IndyBest team also reviewed eight of the best sleep-tracking apps here.