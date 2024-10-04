New vaccine could ‘wipe out’ ovarian cancer – what does it mean and when will it be ready?

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Excitement is building as the world’s first vaccine for ovarian cancer is being developed by researchers at the University of Oxford.

The hope is that the jab, named OvarianVax, could be given to women preventatively on the NHS with the aim of eliminating the disease.

The study is being conducted by Professor Ahmed Ahmed, director of the ovarian cancer cell laboratory at MRC Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine, University of Oxford, and his team, whose purpose is to identify cellular targets for the vaccine.

But how does the vaccine work, and what symptoms should we look out for?

How does the vaccine work?

“The vaccine will teach the immune system to recognise proteins called tumour associated antigens, which appear on the surface of cells that are becoming cancerous,” explains Dr David Crosby, head of prevention and early detection research at Cancer Research UK.

“Once the immune system has been primed by the vaccine to recognise these antigens, the white blood cells will then be able to more effectively find and kill the cells which could go on to form tumours.

“In this study, scientists will find out which proteins on the surface of early-stage ovarian cancer cells are most strongly recognised by the immune system, and how effectively the vaccine stimulates immune cells to kill mini-models of ovarian cancer, called organoids.”

When will the vaccine be ready?

“It will take many years for the vaccine to go through clinical trials before it is ready for wider use,” says Crosby. “At this stage, scientists are testing the best components to include in the vaccine, by first trialling it in the lab with samples taken from ovarian cancer patients.”

Who will be eligible for the vaccine?

“Clinical trials will be required to establish which women will benefit most from the vaccine and it will take many years for the vaccine to go through those trials before it is ready for wider use,” says Crosby. “It is likely that, at least initially, the vaccine would be used in women at higher than average risk of developing ovarian cancer.

“However, the funding for this research is an exciting step towards a world where doctors can prevent ovarian cancer at an early stage, rather than treating it once the disease has already taken hold.”

Who is most at risk of ovarian cancer?

“There are a number of risk factors for ovarian cancer, such as age,” says professor Jay Chatterjee, consultant gynaecological surgeon at Cromwell Hospital. “As you age, your risk of cancer increases. People over the age of 50 have a higher risk of ovarian cancer.”

Family history can also play a part.

“Around 20% of ovarian cancer cases are believed to be caused by an inherited genetic variant,” says Chatterjee. “This is often the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene.

“If you inherit a variant of the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene, you have a much higher risk of developing breast and/or ovarian cancer than those who haven’t got the gene.

“Speak to your GP if there are cases of ovarian cancer and/or breast cancer in your family.”

Some research suggests that endometriosis, smoking and diabetes can also increase your risk.

“There is evidence to suggest that if you have endometriosis, then there is a small increased risk of developing ovarian cancer,” says Chatterjee. “Studies have also found that 1 in 100 cases of ovarian cancer are linked to smoking.

“There is a 20% increase in the risk of developing ovarian cancer for those with diabetes compared to those without.”

What are the symptoms?

“Ovarian cancer is notorious for causing very minimal symptoms in the early stages, and symptoms can be non-specific, such as abdominal distension and bloating that doesn’t come and go, a new onset of abdominal and pelvic pain that you feel most days, nausea, and fullness,” says Mr Saurabh Phadnis, consultant gynaecologist and gynaecological oncologist at London Gynaecology.

“Also, urinary frequency and changes in bowel habits, a loss of appetite and weight, and any lower abdominal lumps.

“Because these symptoms are so non-specific, being aware and alert to changes in the body is essential. If you have any of these symptoms that are persistent you should seek immediate medical help with your GP.”

How is ovarian cancer treated?

Treatment for ovarian cancer is usually a combination of surgery, chemotherapy and specialised targeted drugs.

“The type of treatment and order a patient has it in depends on their preferences, the extent of the disease, previous surgeries and treatments, and their genetic background,” says Chatterjee. “The doctor will always discuss all treatment options with the patient to develop a treatment plan that will fit best.

“After completion of the initial treatment; the patient will enter a close follow up/surveillance program, where they will be seen by a specialist team in regular intervals and discuss any symptoms, complaints and potential changes.”