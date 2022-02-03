Ovarian cancer therapy boosted by drug that could cut chance of dying

A new study suggests that a drug used to treat skin and lung cancers could slash the chance of dying from a type of ovarian cancer by more than half.

Researchers said that results from the study using the drug, called trametinib, are “so impressive” that the treatment should now be considered the standard of care for this rare type of cancer, known as low grade serous ovarian cancer.

The cancer occurs mostly in young women and is difficult to treat. It is often not diagnosed until it reaches an advanced stage, with around 560 cases diagnosed in the UK each year.