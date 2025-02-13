Burst ovarian cyst leaves 22-year-old ‘on the brink of death’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 22-year-old is urging others to “advocate for your body” after a ruptured ovarian cyst nearly claimed her life.

Daisy Wilson’s ordeal began in October 2024 after she began experiencing a sharp, "pinching" pain in her lower ribs following sex with her boyfriend.

The Oxford woman initially dismissed the pain as period cramps or constipation, but her condition rapidly deteriorated.

She fainted in the bathroom, hitting her head, before her boyfriend, 24-year-old Alex Marsh, discovered her.

Ms Wilson was rushed to John Radcliffe Hospital with severe abdominal pain and underwent hours of tests, including CT scans and X-rays.

A litre and a half of blood was discovered pooled in her abdomen, and doctors performed emergency keyhole surgery to identify the source.

Ms Wilson awoke the next day to learn that a cyst on her right ovary had ruptured, requiring surgical repair.

She had no prior history of ovarian cysts.

open image in gallery Ms Wilson experienced a sharp, ‘pinching’ pain in her stomach ( Supplied/PA Real Life )

After spending a few days recovering, Ms Wilson decided to share her experience on TikTok to raise awareness.

One of her videos gained more than one million views, and she noticed thousands of women flocking to the comment section to say they had experienced similar, life-threatening situations.

“The morning it all happened I did a heavy gym session, I went and had a great day at work… it just shocked me that you can be so normal and then on the brink of death, saying goodbye to my boyfriend,” Ms Wilson, a developmental scientist, told PA Real Life.

“If it could happen to me, it could happen to anyone.

“I was trying to think of anything (the pain) could be, period cramps or constipation, but you know your body the best — advocate for your body.”

Ms Wilson said she experienced “no symptoms” or any indication a cyst on her ovary could be about to burst.

“I would have never suspected anything.”

open image in gallery Ms Wilson’s most popular TikTok video on the topic has gained more than one million views ( Supplied/PA Real Life )

Doctors at the hospital were initially baffled as to what was causing her pain, she said.

“I kept saying ‘my belly is in pain’ and one doctor started pressing on it to examine it – and I started screaming.

“I was gripping onto my boyfriend’s arm, I could have drawn blood.

“I was so focused on not feeling pain, I didn’t think about anything else.

“The doctor looked bewildered, I don’t think he’s ever seen somebody scream in pain like that.”

Her TikTok video had since gone semi-viral, she said.

“I’ve got hundreds, even thousands, of women saying that this has happened to them before.

“Every single comment has been unique and it blows my mind there is such little awareness over this because it’s so different for everyone.”

She hoped others would be encouraged to speak up and seek treatment if they felt something was wrong.

“(The hospital) were doing their best and I’m really thankful for them but I should have known there was something wrong, I should have taken myself more seriously,” she said.

“If you have a suspicion that there is something up with your belly or your ovaries, agonising pain is not normal, and you should never delay getting treatment.”