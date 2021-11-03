A third of people put off seeking help for symptoms of pancreatic cancer

An “alarming” number of people would put off seeking help from their GP if they experienced potential symptoms of pancreatic cancer, a charity has warned.

Nearly a third of people (28 per cent) in the UK would wait three months or more to contact a doctor, despite pancreatic cancer being among the deadliest common cancers.

According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, the disease has the lowest survival of all common cancers, with five-year survival at less than seven per cent.