Paris Hilton gets full body scan to promote Breast Cancer Awareness

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Paris Hilton has shared her experience of getting a full-body scan to mark Breast Cancer Awareness and World Mental Health Day.

The heiress and reality TV star opened up about the importance of regular health checks and about being “proactive” about her wellbeing.

She also discussed the sadness she felt at her grandmother’s death from breast cancer.

“Not only is it Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but today is also World Mental Health Day,” she began.

“My grandmother passed away from breast cancer and I miss her every single day. I can't stress how important it is for my mental health to make sure I'm being proactive and not reactive when it comes to my physical health.”

The 41-year-old went on to reveal that she had had a full-body MRI scan, which aims to detect early disease and cancer.

“I encourage every single one of you to go get a scan and make sure you are taking care of yourselves,” she wrote.

While some of her celebrity friends were supportive of her message – Cindy Crawford commented, “Was just there last week!” – other followers considered such an expensive procedure outside of the realm of normal people, particularly for those living in countries where healthcare is not free, such as North America.

“That seems accessible to the regular human”, one user wrote sarcastically, while another agreed, writing: “Exactly. Important message but totally unrealistic that the average woman has access or the funds to cover this scan.”

One user said that the process cost $2,500 (£2,260), writing, “Guess we’ll just have to wait until we’re sick”.

The news comes after a new study revealed that Black and South Asian women, as well as women under 40 years of age, are least likely to check their breasts for signs of cancer.

The study found that the majority (78 per cent) are not checking their breasts regularly,

Black and South Asian women, as well as women under 40 years of age, are the least likely to check their breasts for signs of cancer, new research has found.

In the UK, the NHS Breast Screening Programme invites all women from the age of 50-70-years-old for regular breast screenings every three years.

Trans men or non-binary people may also be invited automatically, or may need to speak with their GP to ask for an appointment.

Outside of this group, only those deemed higher risk, with either a family history of breast cancer or those who have already been diagnosed with cancer, are routinely invited for such screenings, however, although anyone who finds a lump in their breast or chest should speak to their GP who will refer them for a free screening.