Backlash as Parkrun bans waist dog harnesses

Parkrun has come under fire for its controversial decision to ban waist dog harnesses, which organisers claim are a safety risk for runners.

The free 5km run, which normally takes place every Saturday at hundreds of locations across the UK and beyond, has historically welcomed people of all ages and abilities, including their pet dogs.

From and including Saturday 2 April, however, the community sports event will no longer permit runners to use waist harnesses when participating with their dog.

In a blog post, organisers claim that when participants use waist harnesses “there is an increased risk of serious incidents, particularly trips and falls, compared to when using handheld leads.”

It adds: “These are typically associated with dogs running in front of other participants, and are occuring when people are together in groups, when people with dogs are overtaking others, and when people with dogs are being overtaken.”

Parkrun says over 10 per cent of incidents at its events involve dogs “and as such, we have spent significant time considering the nature, frequency, and severity of dog-related incidents.”

It states: “Unfortunately, the nature of parkrunning with a waist harness is such that the lead allows dogs to move from side to side, in front of the participant, which can result in the dog suddenly and unexpectedly crossing in front of other participants on the course.”

Parkrun says it still welcomes those who wish to participate with a dog “where local risk assessments and landowners allow”.

The decision has divided Parkrunners on social media, with some attendees claiming that the use of a waist harness is the “only safe way to run a dog”.

Another wrote: “If you are a dog you are not welcome unless your human uses unsafe methods. So wrong and unfair for loads of people and dogs.”

Others objected to what they described as the “entitlement” of dog owners.

“Parkruns are run free by volunteers, folks - giving them grief is not on really.”

Another added: “If you don’t like it, don’t go. Honestly, I think running with a dog is unsafe for everyone else in an event which isn’t specifically dog-orientated. I’ve not seen any dogs run at 10Ks, halfs or marathons either. Also worth pointing out that many people are not dog people and do not enjoy being tripped and bothered by them on a run.”

A spokesperson for Dogs Trust told The Independent: “Currently there is little evidence available associating injuries with running with a dog on a waist harness, however Dogs Trust acknowledges that running with a dog either on a hand-held lead or waist harness can be potentially hazardous. Should the dog move direction or stop abruptly, there is a risk of injury to the runner, their dog, and other people.

“We feel it is equally as important to ensure that your dog is healthy and able to run, and we recommend checking this with your vet first, then selecting the equipment which is most appropriate for your dog’s breed, age, and current fitness levels.”

Global chief operating officer of Parkrun Tom Williams told The Independent: “Our incident database consists of close to 40,000 incidents recorded over the last nine years across 23 countries, and over 10 per cent of those incidents involve dogs.

“We continually review and reflect on incidents in order to adapt our operating processes to ensure the safe delivery of our events. Our insight clearly shows that dogs running in front of their owners, and/or on long leads, increases the likelihood of incidents, and for those incidents to have more serious outcomes.

“It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of all participants at parkrun events. We cannot comment on any other situation where people may choose to run or walk with their dog.”