Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has cancer for the second time.

The 66-year-old actor, who played Mickey Pearce in the classic BBC sitcom, revealed in January 2021 that scans had caught a cancerous lung tumour in its early stages and that he had undergone an operation to have it removed, followed by chemotherapy.

Subsequent scans found another tumour in his liver that was unconnected to his lung cancer and also treatable.

He received transcatheter arterial chemoembolisation (Tace), a minimally invasive procedure performed in interventional radiology to restrict a tumour’s blood supply.

In May 2022, Murray shared a health update revealing that he was cancer free.

However, on Thursday (12 January), the actor shared the news that his cancer has returned.

“I am going home today. Minus half a liver and a tumour that the wonderful Prof Heaton removed last week,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I kept this under my hat that they’d discovered another primary cancer last year. I am a two person, that’s for sure. High fives to all at Kings College Hospital.”

Many fans responded to Murray’s tweet with well wishes.

“Oh Pat, Gutted to read that BUT a positive start for 2023 and I really hope you make a speedy recovery with a clean bill of health for the future. Onwards and upwards love, thinking of you and sending love and positivity only,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “Glad your back home now. Huge thanks to the amazing Prof Heaton and all the staff at King’s College Hospital for taking such great care of you. Sending lots of Millwall love and positivity your way!”

One person wrote: “You’ve certainly been through a lot. Best wishes for a speedy recovery.”