Pauline Quirke’s dementia diagnosis – the early warning signs to look out for

Beloved actress Pauline Quirke, renowned for her role as Sharon Theodopolopodous in the iconic sitcom “Birds of a Feather,” has retired from acting following a dementia diagnosis.

Her husband, Steve Sheen, announced the news, stating Quirke will step back from all professional duties.

Quirke’s extensive career spanned decades, including roles in “Broadchurch,” “Emmerdale,” and “The Sculptress.” Her portrayal of Sharon earned her a British Comedy Award, cementing her place in British television history. In 2022, she received an MBE for her contributions to entertainment, charity work, and dedication to young people.

Beyond acting, Quirke founded the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA), a network of over 250 academies nurturing young talent across the UK. Sheen confirmed PQA will continue operating as normal, honoring Quirke’s vision.

The family has requested privacy and expressed their intention to support Alzheimer’s Research UK in the future, inspired by the work of Scott Mitchell, husband of the late Dame Barbara Windsor, who also battled Alzheimer’s.

Pauline Quirke, actor, Founder and Head Principal, The Pauline Quirke Academy, from High Wycombe, receiving her MBE from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on 01/02/2023

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sheen said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline’s decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of dementia in 2021.

“Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts.”

But how common is dementia, and what early warning signs should we look out for?

“Dementia is an umbrella term that describes a set of symptoms affecting your brain, causing problems with memory, thinking, and communication, leading to the loss of the skills required for everyday living,” explains Fran Vandelli, dementia lead for Bupa Care Services Richmond Villages.

There are more than 200 subtypes of dementia, but the most common types include Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, frontotemporal dementia and mixed dementia, according to leading charity Dementia UK.

“Nearly one million people are living with dementia in the UK – it’s a huge and growing health crisis,” stresses Hannah Gardner, consultant admiral nurse at Dementia UK. “One in two of us will be affected by dementia in our lifetime – either through caring for a loved one with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both.”

One of the biggest misconceptions about dementia is that it’s often regarded as a condition that only affects people in old age.

“But in fact, there are over 200 subtypes of dementia with a range of symptoms that can also occur in much younger people – this is known as young onset dementia, where symptoms appear before the age of 65,” clarifies Gardner.

What causes dementia?

“The brain is made up of nerve cells (neurones) that communicate with each other by sending messages,” explains Gardner. “Dementia damages these nerve cells so messages cannot be sent effectively, which prevents the brain from functioning normally.”

What are the common symptoms of dementia?

“There are lots of different types of dementia that have similarities, but which can also have different symptoms and affect people differently, and it’s important to remember that no two people will experience dementia in exactly the same way,” emphasises Vandelli.

However, there are some common early symptoms of dementia which you may notice before a formal diagnosis is made.

“Common symptoms include increasing forgetfulness , difficulty in remembering names, loss of interest in activities previously enjoyed , struggling to make decisions, difficulty making and following conversations, and becoming quieter and more withdrawn ,” says Gardner.

“While age is the biggest factor in developing dementia, there are 12 ‘modifiable risks’ – in other words, risks that could potentially be reduced through people’s lifestyle choices,” highlights Gardner.

“These include smoking, high alcohol intake, air pollution, head injury, social isolation, lower levels of education, physical inactivity, obesity, hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, depression and hearing impairment.”

How is dementia diagnosed?

A timely diagnosis can help the person and their family understand what form of dementia they have, how their symptoms affect them, and what they can do to manage them.

“After noticing symptoms, the route to diagnosis isn’t always straightforward,” says Gardner. “That is why Dementia UK has produced a free ‘Getting a diagnosis of dementia’ bite-size guide, written by dementia specialist admiral nurses.”

The guide outlines the following five steps to a diagnosis:

1. Making an appointment with a GP2. Explaining symptoms and medical tests and checks3. Referral to specialist clinics and specialists4. Memory clinics and tests5. The timeline of a diagnosis and what to do next

What is the treatment for dementia?

“Currently, there is no cure for dementia,” says Gardner. “It is a progressive condition which means that symptoms gradually get worse.

“Over time, it can affect someone’s memory and thinking skills, and eventually the ability to do the simplest tasks. But, there is support and specialist advice, which can change lives.”

For example, medicines such as acetylcholinesterase inhibitors and memantine, are sometimes prescribed to help temporarily reduce symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, according to the NHS website.

Cognitive stimulation therapy and cognitive rehabilitation can also be offered to dementia patients to help them manage the condition more effectively.