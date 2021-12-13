If you haven’t watched the first episodes of And Just Like That.. look away now.

Peloton has released an advert, starring Chris Noth, as a nod to the shock reveal at the end of the first episode of And Just Like That... which features one of the brand’s stationary bicycles.

Fans of Sex and the City will be thrilled to hear that the death of the mercurial Mr Big (Noth) wasn’t the end – and he’s instead run off with his Peloton instructor.

The first episode of the revamped SATC series And Just Like That... concluded with a shocking death scene, killing off Carrie’s beloved Big. The cause of his death? A heart attack following a particularly vigorous Peloton workout.

As well as crushing the dreams of Carrie and Big fans the world over, the scene also hit Peloton hard – the company’s shares dropped by 11 per cent overnight after the episode was released, prompting the company to comment on the character’s death.

“SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr Big dies of a heart attack,” said Peloton health board member Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum in an interview with the LA Times.

“Mr Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle – including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks – and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6.”

The company has now rushed out an advert featuring the Big actor, dropping it on Twitter with a line saying: “And just like that...he’s alive”.

The advert features Noth and a fictional Peloton instructor named Allegra (played by real Peloton instructor Jess King), sitting in front of a fire talking about “new beginnings” and deciding to take another ride on the Peloton bike.

As the camera pans out, the advert shows the bike alongside a voiceover by Ryan Reynolds, who says: “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases.

“Cycling strengthens your heart muscle, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels,” it continues. “He’s alive.”

Fans were quick to respond to the advert, with one user writing: “Peloton was faster with a response than Carrie was dialling 911.”

“What a week for the Peloton marketing team,” one Twitter user said. Another added: “I need an oral history of the order of events here. Did they have this filmed ready to go as a planned collab?”

As well as providing the voiceover, Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort, produced the now-viral advert.