How does exercise improve memory?

New research from the University College London found that 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity and sleeping for at least six hours at night could contribute to improved cognitive performance the following day.

For the study, 76 adults aged 50-83 years old wore accelerometers for eight days to monitor their physical activity and sleep. The participants also took daily cognitive tests of attention, memory, psychomotor speed, executive function and processing speed.

Writing in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, the researchers reported: “We found two key results. First, participating in more MVPA (moderate to vigorous physical activity) on the previous day was associated with better episodic and working memory performance, while more sedentary behaviour on the previous day was detrimental for working memory.

“Second…longer sleep duration overall on the previous night was associated with better performance for episodic memory and psychomotor speed, while more SWS (slow-wave sleep) was associated with better episodic memory and more REM (rapid eye movement) sleep was associated with better attention scores. Taken together, the results suggest independent contributions of MVPA and sleep characteristics to next-day cognitive performance.”

We have spoken to some experts who have explained the reasons why regular exercise in conjunction with sufficient sleep helps boost our memory.

What happens in the brain during physical activity that helps improve memory?

“Exercise indirectly improves memory by improving mood and sleep, and by reducing stress and anxiety which impair memory,” says Rachael Mackenzie, neurological physio and director at Workathlete.

“A number of mechanisms directly influence memory by increasing blood flow (and therefore nutrient/oxygen availability) and by promoting the expression of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the hippocampus, the region of the brain that is primarily responsible for memory.”

BDNF plays an important role in growth.

“Exercise stimulates the release of BDNF, a protein that supports the growth and survival of neurons and enhances synaptic plasticity,” explains Steve Allder, consultant neurologist at Re:Cognition Health. “This process strengthens connections between neurons, which is critical for learning and memory formation.”

Does exercising regularly enhance the impact of this?

“Yes, regular exercise amplifies these positive effects on the brain,” says Allder. “Consistency in physical activity maintains elevated levels of BDNF and promotes long-term improvements in neurogenesis and synaptic plasticity.

“Over time, these processes help to build a more resilient and efficient brain, enhancing memory and cognitive function.”

Regular exercise can also help reduce some of the risk factors associated with a sedentary lifestyle.

“Exercise has the double effect of reducing the inflammatory and cardio metabolic risk factors associated with a sedentary lifestyle, which result in poorer blood flow to the brain and neuronal atrophy alongside the neurotrophic effect of exercise,” notes Mackenzie.

“In fact, there is some evidence to suggest that combating sedentary behaviour is one of the most important factors in reducing cognitive decline. People who exercise regularly are less likely to develop dementia and if memory problems start to occur, increasing exercise can improve their presentation.”

Does sleep complement these benefits?

“During sleep, the brain consolidates memories, transferring information from short-term to long-term storage,” explains Allder. “Exercise promotes better quality sleep – it reduces stress, regulating the sleep-wake cycle and enhances deep sleep stages, which are crucial for memory consolidation.

“Together, exercise and sufficient sleep form a powerful duo: exercise enhances the brain’s ability to encode and retrieve information, while sleep ensures this information is efficiently consolidated and stored. This synergy leads to sharper cognitive function and improved memory retention.”

Here are four 30-minute exercises you can try at home to sharpen your memory…

1. Brisk walking circuit

“Alternate between three minutes of steady walking and two minutes of fast walking,” recommends Michael Betts, personal trainer and director of TRAINFITNESS. “Change routes and terrain to engage your spatial memory. Add arm movements to increase intensity.”

2. Dance cardio

“Combine basic aerobic moves with dance steps,” suggests Betts. “Create simple sequences to follow and gradually add complexity as you get better.

“This combines cardio with coordination and memory practice. Dance games on games consoles can be excellent for this.”

3. Bodyweight circuit training

“Rotate through exercises like squats, push-ups, lunges and star jumps,” instructs Betts. “Do each exercise for 45 seconds with 15 seconds rest.

“Create different sequences to challenge your memory while keeping it intense.”

4. Mixed-mode cardio

“Combine five-minute blocks of different activities like marching, step-ups, boxing moves and knee lifts,” says Betts. “This keeps you engaged while giving you consistent cardio benefits.”