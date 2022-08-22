Perrie Edwards celebrates son Axel’s first birthday with unseen photographs

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has shared unseen photographs and video footage of her son Axel in celebration of his first birthday.

Axel, whom Edwards shares with her fiancé, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, turned one on Sunday (21 August).

To mark the occasion, Edwards shared a montage of heartwarming moments from the past year with her 16m Instagram followers.

The compilation included footage of the parents in hospital before Edwards gave birth to Axel through to the youngster’s first birthday party.

“A whole year of Axel. Memories to cherish forever,” Edwards captioned the post. “I love you my absolute joy, you’ll always be my baby boy!”

The reel began with a video of Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain – who became engaged in June – lying in separate hospital beds waiting for Axel’s birth.

It went on to show Axel’s first days, including a picture of the newborn asleep in the hospital.

Edwards included plenty of videos of the parents cuddling and playing with their son, including footage from the family’s first holiday together in Dubai. One photograph also showed Axel dressed up in a white and yellow duck outfit.

The reel ended with pictures from Axel’s animal-themed first birthday party. Dressed in denim overalls, the one-year-old looked elated as he stood next to a huge lion statue surrounded by balloons.

Celebrity friends of the couple flocked to the comments to leave well wishes for Axel.

“Happy birthday Axel”, wrote Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, alongside three heart emojis.

Dancer Danielle Peazer commented: “The cutest little button, happy birthday Axel.”

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain became engaged this summer after more than six years of dating.

The Liverpool footballer proposed to the singer on a beach at sunset. Sharing photographs from the sweet moment to Instagram, Edwards wrote: “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!”

Edwards previously hinted at the couple’s plans to marry in an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in November 2020.

When asked if she would accept a proposal from the athlete, Edwardsaid: “You know what, I appreciate him, we don’t want to rush into it do you know what I mean? But it would be a definitely yes from me I reckon!”