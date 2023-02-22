Pink explains why she was ‘terrified’ that she’d be a ‘terrible mother’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pink has reflected on becoming a parent and revealed that she was once “terrified” that she was going to be a “terrible mother”.

The singer opened up about welcoming her two children, Willow, 11, and Jameson, six, with husband Carey Hart during a recent interview with People. She appeared on the cover of the magazine’s latest issue.

During the conversation, Pink detailed the reservations and fears she had about expanding her family.

“I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn’t picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother,” she told the publication, adding: “But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I’ve ever done. It’s shocking how responsible I’ve become.”

The 43-year-old went on to describe some of the responsibilities she’s had as a mother of two and how much she enjoys them.

“I was in charge of snacks for last week’s basketball game. I threw a party yesterday for Willow’s entire middle school, 50 families,” she explained. “I’m chaperoning Willow’s dance next Friday. Who am I? I love it though, I love it. I love that she lets me be a part of her life and that I’m good at it.”

The “Try” singer also talked openly about how her busy career overlaps with her children’s schedules and the “really teary conversation” she had with Willow about how difficult it is to be away from family because of work.

“I told her: It’s going to suck, and I won’t go longer than 10 days without you . . . or I’ll quit. I’ll walk away tomorrow. What do you want?’” Pink told People. “And she was like: ‘Don’t quit, Mama. I will just miss you sometimes. And I love what you do.’”

“And I was like: ‘I love what I do too. I worked my a** off for it, and I’m not going to apologise for that. Also, it affords you a very nice life!’” she concluded.

While Pink is set to go on tour later this year for her ninth studio album Trustfall, she won’t be travelling alone. In fact, during an interview with Today on 21 February, she said that both of her children will be joining her on tour.

“Willow has a job on tour,” the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer said. “We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state.”

However, Pink said her daughter still needs to do some work on her negotiating skills.

“I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over,” the singer explained. “She goes: ‘I’ll take $20. It’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like: ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.’”

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last week, Pink also confessed that at the start of her music career, people in the industry encouraged her not to start a family.

“Everyone told me, ‘If you have children right now, your career’s over,’” she said, before adding that “when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn’t understand me, and I think that’s when my career began, really.”