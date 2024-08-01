Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Living with psoriasis can be challenging.

The condition causes flaky and crusty patches of skin and affects around 2-3% of the UK population.

It’s unclear exactly why some people develop psoriasis, although experts believe the immune system and genetics play a role, causing new skin cells to be produced at an abnormally fast rate. There’s currently no cure but treatments can help, as well as learning to manage symptoms.

So, what is it like living with psoriasis, and how can people accept and love their skin while managing flare-ups? Here, we speak to three people who have the condition.

Molly Matthews: “I love my skin much more than before”

Molly Matthews, a PR account executive, has been living with psoriasis for over a decade. Around age 14, she started to notice patches of flaky skin on her scalp before it later spread throughout her body.

open image in gallery Molly Matthews

“I felt embarrassed at first,” says the 22-year-old. “The combination of being at a new school and not knowing what it was to begin with, took a hit to my self-esteem.

“It came across as dandruff at first, so I was so worried people would think I wasn’t clean or able to take care of myself.”

Stress and psoriasis can feel like a “vicious cycle”, she says. “It can make it harder to manage stress, as psoriasis can flare up due to stress, but then be an additional stress to care for.

“I also constantly find myself feeling guilty about leaving copious amounts of my skin everywhere – from desks to Ubers to restaurants. It’s just something you have to get used to being a part of your life.”

open image in gallery Molly Matthews

Matthews recommends finding a deep moisturiser that works well for your skin.

“These will often be prescribed by your doctor or dermatologist, but brands like Nivea and Dove also work great from my experience. Make sure to moisturise straight out of the shower, but also after exercise, as sweat will dry out the skin, which can cause it to be itchier.

“I also use a dry brush to gently brush off the top layer of scales. Do this after moisturising, and brush very lightly onto your skin to exfoliate but not tear any skin.”

Matthews says she’s more confident now than ever though. “I love my body and my skin, much more so than I did before. I like to see my skin as cool, natural floral tattoos due to the pattern [the patches] make on my skin, or even like countries on a fantasy map. Some people may see them as their own version of cheetah spots. Find something that works for you.”

Hannah Boniface: “Remember you are never alone”

open image in gallery Hannah Boniface

Hannah Boniface, a property management administrator, 25, developed psoriasis five years ago and says she was “completely unprepared” for how much it changed her life, initially making her mental health “plummet”.

She says: “Waking up one day with a skin condition that quickly spread over my body made me feel isolated and confused as to why this was happening to me.”

In February 2019, Boniface started to notice patches on her arms and back.

“The first few months of living with psoriasis were particularly tough. Socialising and focusing on my studies became a massive struggle because my skin consumed my every thought.

“Every time I stepped outside, I felt as though people were staring at me and I couldn’t help but wonder if they thought I was a freak or ugly.

“Even showering became something I dreaded. When I got out of the shower, I still felt dirty, as if my skin wasn’t clean, I felt so uncomfortable. It wasn’t until I made an appointment with my GP that I began to understand what I was dealing with.”

She now avoids wearing tight clothing, opting for softer materials that won’t irritate her skin as much.

“Try to limit the amount of make-up you put on during a face flare-up, and let your skin breathe,” Boniface recommends.

“Take lukewarm baths with soothing solvents. I use the Cetraben Flare-Up Overnight Ointment as a bath additive to help give my skin that extra hydration boost,” says Boniface, who is working with the brand to raise awareness about living with the dry skin condition.

“To those who feel like they are struggling right now and can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, just know that you will never be alone, no matter how low you feel. There is always someone to reach out to, especially the online community, who understands how you’re feeling and what you’re going through.

“Remember, you are beautiful no matter what those demons in your head might say. Your skin condition does not define you, it only elevates you.”

Bree Pease: “I no longer let it stop me”

open image in gallery Bree Pease

Bree Pease, 22, who created Instagram account @psoriasis_beauty four years ago to build an online community for psoriasis sufferers, was first diagnosed when she was 12.

“My psoriasis first appeared as a small 10p coin-sized patch on my left elbow. At the age of 15, my parents separated. It was very messy and extremely stressful, and it triggered my first major flare-up. Still, I only had it on my elbows and knees at this time,” says Pease.

“If I stick to a clean diet and avoid my triggers (gluten, dairy, sugar, alcohol) then my skin is comfortable, but it’s easier said than done. I try my best to meditate, exercise, eat well and stay hydrated. The times I’ve been the healthiest mentally and physically are the times my skin has also been its best.”

Pease understands it can be tough and sometimes there are times when you want to hide indoors or cover up with long-sleeved clothes.

“This is what so many do in our community. I no longer let it stop me from doing anything. I wear whatever I like and I do everything I dream of, even if it’s hard because of physical or mental pain,” she says.

“We are given a life to be lived, and our fear of other people’s judgments shouldn’t stop that. Psoriasis has dramatically improved my life.”