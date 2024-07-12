How to save time and money by doing your back-to-school admin now

Support truly

Some children are in the throngs of the summer school holidays, others are inching their way there, finally ready to flop, relax and recharge.

But while the holidays bring a much-needed rest from the school drop offs and pick-ups, constant clubs and general chaos, they do seem to vanish before you know it.

So, if there’s one piece of advice anyone not already shopping for new uniform needs to hear, it’s that you need to get organised now.

“Before we descend into the glorious shapelessness of summer, it’s helpful to jot down key dates, so there are no last-minute surprises,” suggests chartered psychologist and wellbeing guru Suzy Reading, author of family calming practices book, Stand Tall Like A Mountain.

And to make sure it’s as pain-free as possible, experts offer up these tried and tested top tips…

Start uniform shopping now

open image in gallery (Aldi/PA)

“Make a list of the new equipment and clothes needed, and make a note in your diary when you need to order these items by,” suggests Reading. “Keep an eye out for uniform provider sales and order well in advance – to allow for returns and re-orders – to get the right fit without the panic.”

Mari-Carmen Sanchez-Morris is an ex-paediatrics ICU nurse-turned-women’s health and fitness expert and mother-of-three: “Back-to-school admin is huge, which adds to the mental load,” she says. “Preparing early for back-to-school means less stress, as last-minute shopping – we’ve all been there – can add more stress than necessary. It also allows you to ensure you’ve got the right size and styles before they sell out.”

Sort the admin early to keep kids calm

“Early prep is key!” Heidi Skudder, parenting expert at premium baby brand Stokke and founder of parenting hub Positively Parenthood, says. “Lots of children find the transition back into school a bit of an emotional struggle, and rushing through everything a few days before going back can potentially increase their anxiety around it. Give them time to wear in their new shoes, go over their new bag or uniform set up, and spend time talking to them about going back to school. Children are much better prepared, and will be likely to have less of a meltdown or struggle with transition if they have time to prepare.”

Thinking about the bigger picture surrounding the school day is important too, says Vish Ungapen, senior product marketing manager at study resource hub, Quizlet.

“I’d recommend making a list of admin tasks, such as deadlines for submitting forms, arranging after-school activities and planning transportation to and from school, to help you and your child feel as ready as possible ahead of the new school year,” he says. “If your child is entering a new school this year, earlier preparation allows for a smoother transition, too.”

open image in gallery (M&S/PA)

Label everything

Sanchez-Morris swears by iron-on labels, Skudder loves the Stamptastic name stamp and Reading goes for stick-on – there are so many ways to label your children’s clothes, just find the option that works for you. And, as Reading notes, be sure to have a Sharpie in the house for last-minute labelling.

Buy the elasticated waists

When kids are just starting school, uniforms can be tricky to get used to, says Olivia Hopkins, social media manager at online retailer Hippychick. When her son Rufus started school last September, the fastening on his school shorts was problematic. “He couldn’t do the clip, so then I was rushing around, trying to find shorts that you could pull up, and nowhere had them in stock. There’s a high demand for them, so buy them early.”

Save money by buying second-hand

Shopping from second-hand apps like Vinted can save you a small fortune. Lots of parents are selling uniform on there for just £1 – some of it barely worn. And if you have children with sensory issues, buying second-hand shoes can be godsend.

“I use Vinted for everything,” says Hopkins. “My daughter’s autistic and doesn’t like the feeling of new shoes, so I will buy her slightly used shoes for school. It helps that they’re worn-in. But also, you can get brand-new shoes on Vinted for half the price.”

Second-hand school sales are also worth looking out for, and although it’s too late for that this term, there will likely be one early in the new school year, so don’t feel like you need to buy multiples – especially of the school’s branded items. You can top up in the new school year.

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

Buy in bulk

“Ordering bulk packs of generic school uniform items, like polo shirts and shorts, can help keep costs down,” says Reading.

And buying larger packets of lunchbox items, and portioning up in reusable tubs can be so much cheaper than buying multipacks of individually wrapped snacks, too.

Shop the bargains

Hopkins recommends subscribing to all the shop newsletters, so you find out when they’re running their deals.

Right now, Deichmann are offering buy one get one half price on school shoes, Aldi’s back-to-school range is already in store, and Schuh have an offer where you can save £10 off a second item, which could be a second pair of school shoes, or a bag.

Kickers are often a go-to brand for school shoes, but lots of people don’t realise that if your kids have outgrown this year’s Kickers, you can sign up to their ReSkinned scheme. Send one old pair back to receive £15 credit to spend on new shoes, or two pairs for £25, which is a great saving. There are lots of deals out there to be snapped up.

Buy bottles that will last

Kids will often want a specific water bottle – one that’s got their favourite character on it, or the Air-Up, because it’s cool, but actually, you’re better off choosing one that will last. “You don’t want those metal ones or bottles with straws,” says Hopkins, “because sometimes the straws don’t last, or they bite on it. The best bottle I’ve found is a Nike sports bottle, which you can squeeze and it squirts water. My daughter has had the same one since reception and she’s going into year four.”

Size up

Hopkins advises buying everything bigger, so it lasts, and says it means she only needs to splash out on uniform every other year. “In our school, you have to have the cardigan with the logo – which is more expensive – so I buy a bigger size,” she says. She also buys the next size up in trousers, making sure she buys the ones with the draw-in elasticated waist, and uses iron-on hem tape to take them up, which can easily be removed next year. And it’s a good idea to buy bigger blazers too, as they can be really pricey.

open image in gallery (M&S/PA)

Buy summer dresses in the sale now

“Summer dresses go on sale and they go down quite cheap,” notes Hopkins, suggesting you buy them now in a size that will fit your child next summer.

Buy fabric lunch boxes

Anyone who’s had the pleasure of dealing with a child’s lunchbox knows it can be a messy job. Things get left to go mouldy, they can smell, and get covered in yogurt.

“We use fabric ones and then every Friday, we chuck them in the washing machine for Monday,” says Hopkins. “You can hang them out on the line, too.” A genius tip, though she notes plastic boxes can go in the dishwasher, but finds they often get dropped and break.

Reading also suggests keeping lunchboxes plain, to avoid designs going out of fashion.

Buy shoes that will last

And finally, splash out on good shoes. Kids wear them five days a week and do a lot of walking and running around in them. “Rufus went through his shoes really quickly,” notes Hopkins. “I remember Googling the best school shoes for boys and it’s the Adidas Tensaurs. It’s a trainer, but they’re all black and have lasted the whole year.”