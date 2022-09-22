Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter Dakota asked to speak to birth mother when she was five

‘That’s a pretty intense, complex thing for a little girl to put together,’ the ‘American Gigolo’ actor said

Saman Javed
Thursday 22 September 2022 09:07
Comments
Rosie O'Donnell recalls time Ellen DeGeneres 'really hurt my feelings'

Rosie O’Donnell has opened up about the first time her nine-year-old daughter, Dakota, requested to speak to her birth mother.

The comedian, who is also the mother of Parker, 27, Chelsea, 25, Blake, 22, and Vivienne, 19, adopted Dakota when she was a baby in 2013.

Dakota first requested to speak her birth mother when she was aged five, after seeing her mother on FaceTime with her.

“We’re in contact, so Dakota gets on FaceTime and says, ‘Are you the lady whose tummy I was in?’,” O’Donell recalled of the conversation in a new essay for People.

Dakota recalled her daughter saying: “‘I just wanted you to know I’m the kid that was in there, and when I got born, my mommy held me and I squeezed her pinkie, and I am with her. So, I just want to let you know that’s what happened to me. Bye.’”

Recommended

O’Donnell said she was overcome with emotion watching the interaction take place.

“I was in tears as was her birth mom,” O’Donnell explained. “That’s a pretty intense, complex, emotional thing for a little girl to put together.”

The American Gigolo star, who has adopted all of her children, said she thinks about their birth mothers “every day”.

“I think about the generosity of human spirit that allows someone who knows they’re not able at the moment to be a mom to this baby, give that baby all [they] deserve. To place that child in the loving arms of a stranger,” O’Donnell said.

She described this as “the biggest act of generosity” humans can take, adding: “I’ve been the benefactor of their selflessness and it made my life worth everything.

“Nothing in my life ever compares to the five kids and nothing, no reward you ever win, no amount of money you ever get, can replace the love of family, and of a parent and a child.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in