What are the symptoms of RSV and who is eligible for a vaccine?

Older adults in England are being urged by health officials to get vaccinated against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

More than one million people aged 75 to 79, or those turning 80 after September 1st, will receive invitations for the RSV jab in the coming days, NHS England announced Monday.

This vaccination drive aims to protect vulnerable individuals from the virus, which can cause serious respiratory issues, especially in older adults.

While RSV cases typically increase during winter, the virus can circulate year-round, highlighting the importance of vaccination for eligible individuals.

"RSV is not just a winter illness," said Steve Russell, national director for vaccinations and screening at NHS England. "We see cases increase in winter, but it can occur all year round and can make older people seriously ill, so it is vital everyone eligible gets vaccinated – which is why are now working hard to reach anyone who hasn’t yet been jabbed and urging them to book an appointment."

Although RSV often presents initially with common cold-like symptoms, it can progress to more severe respiratory problems.

This is particularly concerning for older adults and those with compromised immune systems, making vaccination a crucial preventative measure.

What is RSV?

“RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common virus that affects the lungs and airways,” says Dr Chun Tang, GP at Pall Mall Medical. “It spreads easily through coughs, sneezes, and by touching surfaces that have the virus on them. It’s particularly common in winter and spreads quickly in nurseries, schools and care homes.”

Who is more at risk?

RSV can affect anyone, but certain groups of people are more vulnerable to severe illness.

“Babies under one year old, especially those born prematurely or with existing health conditions, are most at risk,” highlights Tang. “Older adults, particularly those over 65, are also more likely to develop complications.

“People with asthma, chronic lung conditions, or weakened immune systems are also at a higher risk of having a more severe illness if they catch RSV.”

What are the most common symptoms of RSV?

“RSV symptoms are similar to a cold,” says Karen Spillett, content manager at Asthma + Lung UK. “So, it’s a runny or blocked nose, sneezing and coughing – and in babies and children, RSV symptoms can cause difficulty feeding.”

The main difference between a cold and RSV is that the latter tends to cause more breathing difficulties, adds Tang.

“A cold usually comes with a blocked or runny nose, a cough, and sometimes a mild fever, while RSV can cause wheezing and difficulty breathing,” explains Tang.

When should you alert a medical professional about your symptoms?

Most cases of RSV get better on their own, but sometimes it’s important to see a doctor.

“If a baby isn’t feeding as usual, seems very sleepy, or is struggling to breathe, it’s best to get medical advice straight away,” advises Tang. “In older children and adults, a high fever that won’t go down, signs of dehydration, or worsening breathing should be checked by a GP.

“If a baby’s skin looks blue or they seem to be gasping for air, call 999 or go to A&E immediately.”

Can RSV lead to any complications?

For most people, RSV is nothing more than an unpleasant cold, but for some, it can lead to more serious complications.

“RSV can cause bronchiolitis in babies and young children,” says Spillett. “Bronchiolitis is a common chest infection that affects babies and children under two years old, and it usually gets better by itself.

“Most children can be looked after at home but sometimes it requires hospital treatment.”

In addition, for some older adults and people with lung conditions or weakened immune systems, RSV can lead to pneumonia.

“Pneumonia is a more serious infection that may require antibiotics or hospital care,” says Tang.

What can you do protect yourself?

Get the vaccine

open image in gallery One of the best protections is a vaccine

“If you’re in one of the eligible groups, the main advice is to get your vaccination when you are invited to get it, as it is the best way to protect yourself or your baby,” says Spillett. “The two groups that are eligible for the vaccination are the older adults (between 75 to 79) or people who are 28 or more weeks pregnant as it helps protect the baby for the first few months after they are born.

“When you reach those kind of milestones, that’s when you’ll be invited, regardless of whether that falls within the winter period.”

Tang adds: “People with serious lung diseases or weakened immune systems may be offered protection as well.

“Anyone unsure about whether they or their child are eligible should check with their GP, who can offer personalised advice.”

Wash your hands regularly

“RSV is highly infectious and is spread through coughs or sneezes, so make sure you and your child are both washing your hands regularly and are covering your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze,” recommends Spillett.

Use disposable tissues

“Try and use disposable tissues rather than a hanky, and throw them away as soon as you or your child have used them,” suggests Spillett. “If you don’t have a tissue, then cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow.”

Clean surfaces and toys

“Make sure you clean and wipe down surfaces in your home and your child’s toys regularly,” recommends Spillett. “Also, try to avoid sharing cutlery with other people.”

Avoid close contact with people who are unwell

“Try to keep newborn babies, in particular, away from anyone with a cold or flu symptoms,” says Spillett.