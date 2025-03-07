How the longer brighter days of spring can make us more productive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The arrival of blue skies and bursts of sunshine this week has been a refreshing sight, signalling that spring is just around the corner.

As the days gradually lengthen and brighten with the approach of the clock change (set for the last Sunday in March), it raises the question: how does the increased exposure to daylight influence our mood and energy levels?

Whether you’re finally tackling that long-postponed project or adopting a more energised daily routine, here’s how the longer daylight hours of spring can act as a powerful catalyst for both productivity and personal growth…

How does exposure to more natural light in spring affect our mood and energy levels?

“From an evolutionary point of view, bad weather posed danger: the darker days meant survival was riskier, [it was] harder to reproduce and, therefore, harder to evolve. So, it makes sense that the natural light and longer days offer some relief and lifts our mood,” says Dr Ashleigh Johnstone, senior lecturer in psychology at Arden University.

But we haven’t just evolved this way, biology backs this up too.

“Exposure to more natural light in spring boosts mood and energy levels as it increases our serotonin supplies – a neurotransmitter that’s linked to happiness and wellbeing,” explains Johnstone. “The brighter season also helps regulate our circadian rhythms, leading to better sleep and improved alertness.

“The increased sunlight exposure triggers vitamin D production, which has also been linked to improving our mood and reducing symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which is prominent in the winter months.”

And naturally, when the sun is shining, we’re much more inclined and motivated to get outside and be active.

“This, again, boosts our mood as we feel more productive and are more likely to be connecting with nature,” adds Johnstone.

Can the change in seasons, such as the transition from winter to spring, impact our mental clarity, motivation, or cognitive function?

“Although there are a number of other factors, it has been shown that longer daylight hours, especially when [we are] able to get outside, as well as warmer temperatures can enhance our cognitive function, motivation, and mental clarity by reducing seasonal affective symptoms associated with darker mornings and shorter daylight hours,” says Dr Rachael Molitor, a chartered psychologist and lecturer at Coventry University.

Dr Lalitaa Suglani, psychologist and author of High Functioning Anxiety agrees and adds: “Yes, I see this with clients where longer, brighter days signal the brain to be more alert and active, changing our mood.

“Higher dopamine levels in spring can enhance motivation, focus, and cognitive flexibility, making tasks feel more achievable.”

How does the shift to spring impact our sleep/wake patterns, and how does this influence productivity?

“More daylight suppresses melatonin earlier, helping us wake up naturally and feel more energised,” highlights Suglani. “Better sleep quality and earlier wake times improve cognitive function, decision-making, and productivity.

“If we think about it, we are coming out of what used to be a space of hibernation, into spring.”

Here are some ways to harness the energy of spring to improve your productivity…

Have your morning coffee outside

“When you wake up, go outside and have your coffee, and take in the light,” recommends Suglani.

Wake up earlier for a walk

“Getting up a little bit earlier in spring can allow us to get outside in the sun before we start our working day,” says Johnstone. “If you work from home, you can get out for a 10-minute walk before you get started, or if you work close to home then you could consider walking rather than driving.

“This bit of activity can get the blood pumping and leave you feeling mentally refreshed and ready to seize the day.”

Tackle complex tasks in the morning

“There is no one-size-fits-all, but some may find that tackling complex work tasks during peak energy hours in the morning works best for them, so they can use afternoons for collaborative or creative tasks,” says Johnstone.

Work near a window

“Maximise daylight exposure by working near windows,” suggests Suglani.

Declutter

“Decluttering workspaces to create a more open plan and lighter environment can also help maintain momentum,” says Molitor.

Do some creative tasks outside

“You can also do your creative tasks outside – with the sunlight boosting our creativity, it may help to get things flowing,” suggests Johnstone.

Set new goals and refresh routines

“Spring is ideal for goal-setting, habit formation, and refreshing routines for sustained motivation, especially as our bodies now are flourishing from the change in light impacting our circadian rhythms – the rhythms that tell your body when to sleep and when to wake up,” says Suglani.