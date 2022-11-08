Sam Smith says they are willing to have kids on their own

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Smith has opened up about their desire to start a family one day, even if it means having children alone.

The singer, who is set to release a fourth studio album, Gloria, in January 2023, said they have begun to think about what their future might look like.

In an appearance on The Zane Lowe Show, Smith discussed the possibility of moving to Scotland in order to live a “more isolated” life. Smith currently lives in an old country house in Buckinghamshire with their Bernedoodle, Velma.

“I’m in the countryside more and more,” Smith said. “My aim is throughout my life I want to become more isolated.

“I just want to live in the mountains of Scotland one day. That’s like my dream. So, for me, getting out of the city was important. Getting a dog, stuff like that, it really just helped ground myself.”

When asked about the possibility of having children, the “Latch” singer said starting a family was in their plans.

“Once I’ve done all the travelling, I’d love to do that,” Smith said, adding they would ideally have children with someone they love. However, they aren’t opposed to exploring fertility options for a single parent.

“Oh, it’d be beautiful,” Smith said about having children with a partner. “But I can also do it alone.”

Smith previously spoke about their relationship status in an interview with GQ last month, telling the magazine that they are extremely comfortable being alone but open to finding love.

“Over the last few years, as I’ve become confident in my skin, I’ve got loads of wonderful romantic attention. It’s been incredible. I’m so open to it,” Smith said.

“And I know what I want and I know who I am and I’m excited for that.”

While Smith has had a number of relationships in the public eye in the past, such as with actor Brandon Flynn and model Jonathan Zeizel, they are inclined to keep future romances private.

“I’ve decided that I will always keep that private now. I have had relationships where I’ve shared stuff online and talked about it here and there,” Smith said.

“And I just don’t want to do that. I think being loved by someone is such a gift – for yourself. And I think my job can get in the way of that – the purity of that love – sometimes.”