Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sarah Herron and her fiancé Dylan Brown are mourning the loss of their newborn son, who was born prematurely at 24 weeks.

The reality TV star announced the death of her baby in a heartbreaking post on Instagram and said they had named him Oliver Brown.

She shared a black-and-white photograph of herself holding Oliver on her bare chest, while Brown kissed her forehead and placed one hand over their son.

Herron, who starred inThe Bachelor in 2014, also shared a series of snaps from her pregnancy, including a clip of a seat turtle swimming, taken while snorkelling.

The final photograph in the carousel showed Brown kissing her forehead as she cried in a hospital bed.

She wrote in the caption: “On 28 January, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after. There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing.

“It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”

Herron continued: “Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us.

“Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism.

“The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us.”

Herron announced her pregnancy in September after a year-long struggle with IVF.

She posted a photograph of her and Brown holding up ultrasound pictures and wrote: “We can’t keep a secret any longer! Our embryo transfer was a success and I am pregnant with our baby boy!”

The TV personality, who describes herself as an “IVF warrior” on her social media account, has shared her journey towards pregnancy with her followers since March 2021.

Herron and Brown have been engaged since May 2021. She appeared in the 17th season of The Bachelor but was eliminated in the sixth week of the series. She returned for the first and third seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.