Sarcoma Awareness Month: What you need to know about these cancers

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Although most people have heard of sarcomas, research suggests the majority don’t really know what they are.

A study by Sarcoma UK found 75% of people didn’t know what a sarcoma was – but there’s no better time than July’s Sarcoma Awareness Month to learn.

Sarcomas are rare cancers that can either form in the bones or soft tissues that connect, support and surround other body structures and organs, explains Sarcoma UK.

“If you’ve never heard of sarcoma before, you’re not alone,” says Dr Sorrel Bickley, director of research, policy and support at Sarcoma UK. “Sarcoma can affect any part of the body, on the inside or outside, including the muscle, bone, tendons, blood vessels and fatty tissues.”

She says around 15 people are diagnosed with sarcoma cancer every day in the UK, and stresses: “It can affect anyone, at any age, and it’s vital that healthcare professionals can recognise its signs and symptoms.”

During Sarcoma Awareness Month the charity is running a campaign called Does Size Matter?, in a bid to draw attention to the fact that a lump getting bigger is a key sign of sarcoma.

“Most lumps and pains won’t be sarcomas, but it’s important to keep an eye on symptoms and to seek medical help if you’re worried,” stresses Bickley, who explains that many patients tell the charity it’s taken a long time for them to get a correct diagnosis.

She adds: “Many people don’t consider their symptoms might be serious. Delays cost lives, and people have a better chance of surviving sarcoma if their cancer is diagnosed early. ”

There are around 100 different subtypes of sarcoma, grouped into soft tissue sarcomas and bone sarcomas, and Bickley explains: “Soft tissue sarcomas may not have obvious symptoms in the early stages when the tumour is very small. The symptoms can become more obvious as the sarcoma grows, but this can depend on where in the body it’s found. ”

She says there are several main sarcoma symptoms to be aware of…

A lump that grows or changes

Bickley says sarcoma is a “complicated cancer”, but the most common symptom is a lump, which could be anywhere on the body – including the arm or leg.

“Most lumps aren’t harmful and a lump that isn’t getting bigger, isn’t causing any pain, or that has been there for a long time isn’t likely to be anything to worry about,” she says. “But if it’s growing quicky or measures more than five centimetres – about the size of a golf ball – then you should get it checked by your GP.”

Swelling or pain in or around a bone

Sarcoma cancer can also start in a bone – the most common symptoms are unexplained pain or tenderness around a bone, which may come and go and may be worse at night, explains Bickley. “If the pain is getting worse and doesn’t go away with rest or at night, you should go and see your GP to get it checked,” she advises.

Stomach pain, feeling sick and loss of appetite

Some forms of sarcoma – known as a gastrointestinal stromal tumours, or GISTs – can start in the gastrointestinal tract.

“With this type of sarcoma, people most often experience symptoms like fatigue, anaemia, weight loss, feeling sick or discomfort around their stomach,” Bickley says.

Blood in poo or vomit

Noticing blood in your poo or vomit can also be a sign of a gastrointestinal stromal tumour, says Bickley, who adds: “There are lots of causes for blood in poo or vomit, but it needs to be checked by a medical professional.”

For more information or advice about sarcoma, call the Sarcoma UK support line on 0808 801 0401, email supportline@sarcoma.org.uk, or text 07860 058830 to contact a specialist adviser.