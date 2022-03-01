Scarlett Johansson’s daughter, 7, made her rethink wearing thongs
Kids are curious about everything
Scarlett Johansson has many titles under her belt: actor, producer, skincare brand founder, wife and mom. And as a mom, she’s prepared to field the many questions asked by her curious children.
The Marriage Story star recently revealed on Tuesday that her seven-year-old daughter Rose interrogated her about a pair of thong undies.
“She asked me why my underwear went up my butt crack, and I had to try to explain what a panty line was,” Johansson told InStyle. “I was like, ‘cause you don’t want a line in your pants.’”
“And she was like ‘Why?’ And I was like, ‘cause then you could see my underwear,’ and she was like ‘But you are wearing underwear,’” Johansson said. “Like I know, it’s weird.”
The Outset founder also shared that her daughter questions her feminine hygiene and grooming routines too.
“Why are you tweezing your eyebrows? Why are you curling your lashes? What’s a tampon? What’s it for?” Johansson said.
In August 2021, Johansson and her husband Colin Jost welcomed their first child together, Cosmo. Jost announced the news on Instagram on 18 August, posting: “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much.”
The couple was married in October 2020 after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live, where Jost is a cast member and writer. The actress shares her daughter Rose with her ex-husband, journalist Romain Dauriac.
