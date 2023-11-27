Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Selma Blair has opened up about how “older male doctors” dismissed her early multiple sclerosis symptoms, and suggested she get a boyfriend to help with the pain.

The Cruel Intentions star, 51, discussed how her multiple sclerosis (MS) went undiagnosed for years during an interview with Kristen Welker on Meet The Press. While speaking with Welker on 26 November, Blair revealed that doctors had chalked up her early MS symptoms as simply menstrual issues.

“Everything does not need to be blamed on menstruation or something,” she said, noting that the long delay in her diagnosis was likely due to “older male doctors who really probably did not know the intricacies of a girl”.

One medical professional even told Blair that maybe she “needed a boyfriend” after seeking help for her chronic pain, the actress said.

“I just cried,” Blair said, when asked about her response to the doctor’s suggestion. “I had no capability to process: ‘What am I supposed to do with this information?’ I knew the pain was real. I thought it was. But I did start to convince myself: ‘You’re overly sensitive. There’s nothing wrong with you. Get it together, you lazy, lazy whatever.’”

The Legally Blonde actor went on to explain how she began experiencing symptoms of MS as early as just seven years old. “There is a prodromal period so I’m not certain that it actually was full on,” Blair told Welker. “I had very clear signs at that time. I had optical neuritis as a child, which really is only from brain trauma or MS, and yet they didn’t recognise it even though I was seeking doctors my entire childhood.”

Blair admitted that she’s experienced “so much medical trauma” due to doctors “taking advantage of that time” or “really just not seeing me” while trying to be diagnosed for her chronic health condition. “I’ve been advocating for myself for a long time, trying to find what was ailing me, why I was not able to keep up with anyone really my entire life,” she said.

The Mean Baby author acknowledged that much of her misdiagnosis has to do with “gender bias” in medicine. She recalled an incident when a boy in her class was experiencing “the exact same chronic headache and fever” and he received “surgery and an MRI within the week”.

“But they just said: ‘Oh, [you’re] just dramatic,’ you know?” Blair recounted.

While she noted that MS symptoms are “different for everyone”, the actor explained how she began experiencing symptoms that were “disguised as emotional” mood swings. “I have prefrontal damage that would cause hysterical crying and laughing,” Blair explained. “I just thought: ‘Wow, I’m just that wild one that wakes up in the middle of the night, like, waking myself up laughing hysterically, or sobbing, or in front of people just very moody maybe.”

“And I believed all these things,” she added. “I was put on really strong antidepressants from a really young age. And I drank. I drank because I felt so other. I just went in the basement and I drank from a really young age.”

In October 2018, Blair publicly shared that she had been diagnosed with MS - a condition that affects the central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Since then, she’s offered deeper insight into her health struggles in the Discovery+ documentary Introducing, Selma Blair. The film, which was released in 2021, follows Blair as she undergoes a risky stem cell transplant to treat the disease. In August that year, Blair revealed that she was in remission following the stem cell transplant.