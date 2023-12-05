Serena Williams reveals she used breast milk to treat sunburn

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Serena Williams has revealed why she used breast milk to treat her sunburn.

The former athlete – who welcomed her second daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian in August – shared a recent video to TikTok about why she was putting breast milk on her face.

“So I completely got burned under my eye,” the 42-year-old said, before partially explaining how she got the sunburn. “I was doing this retinol and clearing my skin. I have sensitive skin, so I was in the sun. Long story. Anyway, I’m trying some breast milk.”

Williams went on to showcase herself shaking the bottle of breast milk, before putting some of it on a cloth and placing it under her eye.

“It works for my kid,” she explained. “They say put breast milk on everything, and I have a lot extra so I’m gonna try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes.”

As she continued dabbing the cloth under her eye, she specified that she “already felt better,” because the sunburn “hurt”.

In the caption, the Grand Slam winner went on to reveal that the breast milk did help treat her sunburn. She also asked viewers for their opinions about her experience.

“Okay is this totally weird??? I have to say after a week of using MY breast milk under my eye - it worked!” she wrote. “I’m dying to hear your thoughts. Be nice lol.”

Williams’ video has quickly gone viral, with more than 47,800 views, as of 5 December. In the comments, many fans gave their recommendations for how to treat sunburns, while others also revealed that they’ve successfully used breast milk to help with sensitive skin issues.

“Put organic castor oil. Takes away dark circles and heals at the same time,” one wrote.

“I gave a friend some of my breast milk to make bar soap for me to use on my son’s eczema. Was a wild concept to get my head around, but it worked!” another wrote.

Last month, Williams also took to TikTok to share another candid video about motherhood. In the video, she could be seen wearing a black, sequin gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a train while attending the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards. The video then switched to a shot of Williams pumping breast milk before she let out a deep sigh.

“What my life is really like…. It’s not as glamorous as you think….” she wrote in the caption.

In August, Williams took to social media to announce that she’d welcomed her second child. Her TikTok video started with Ohanian looking at a computer and sitting at a table before his wife sat down next to him. The pair were then joined by their six-year-old daughter Olympia.

The video went on to show Williams leaving the room, before she returned with her then-newborn baby in her arms. The clip ended with a few sweet snaps of the family of four. “Welcome my beautiful angel,” she wrote in the caption at the time.

At the time, Ohanian also shared a photo of himself and his family on Instagram to announce the baby news, revealing his child’s name: Adira River Ohanian.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy and healthy newborn girl and happy and healthy mama,” he wrote. “Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift - you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife and our daughter,” he wrote. “I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in November during the CFDA Fashion Awards, Williams expressed how much her eldest daughter is enjoying being a big sister.

“She’s navigating it. She loves it,” she explained. “Adira’s like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis.”

Williams also confessed that before she became a mother of two, she had a few fears. “I was worried. I was like: ‘Okay, I don’t know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia,’” she said. “I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out.”