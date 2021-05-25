5 reasons to take up pottery – as Seth Rogen inspires us with his talented creations

Handmade homeware has never been more chic. You only have to take a quick scroll through Instagram to see the market for ceramics is booming right now, with more people taking up pottery as a hobby.

Celebrities have even been getting involved, too – like actor Seth Rogen whose most recent batch of hand-fired, psychedelic vases have been going viral.

Rogen, who has experimented with ceramics during lockdown, told The Cut he enjoys the creative process, saying: “There’s inherently something meditative about it.”

The craze for pottery isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so why not get involved? Here’s why crafting with clay can benefit you…

1. It’s therapeutic

Pottery is perhaps one of the most mindful hobbies you can take up. While spinning clay, your mind is completely focused on the task at hand, forcing you to slow down and enjoy the unhurried process.

There’s a lot that can go wrong while throwing a pot too, so the satisfaction you feel when you nail a perfect cylindrical shape is incredibly rewarding.

2. It can improve your focus

How often do you start working on a task, only to stop a few minutes later to check your phone?

Pottery is a great exercise in patience and focus in a fast-paced world. While your hands are messy, you’re less likely to get the urge to check Instagram, which means you slow down and focus on one task at a time.

3. It exercises the hands and wrists

One of the downsides of working from home is the aches and pains that come from an unergonomic desk-chair-monitor-keyboard combination.

Wrist pain is one of the most common complaints, caused by typing on a keyboard and moving a mouse all day. Craft hobbies are a great way to exercise and stretch these muscles, keeping you mobile for longer.

4. It’s a great creative outlet

When was the last time you did something creative just for fun?

Pottery is a great outlet to express your feelings and experiences, and it’s a good opportunity to experiment without any pressure to succeed.

An American Journal of Public Health study found that artistic pursuits, like pottery, could be therapeutic too, offering benefits in enhancing health and wellness.

5. It takes you away from your screens

In recent years, studies have connected an increase in social media use to higher rates of loneliness and depression.

If you feel like your smartphone habit is becoming detrimental to your health, designating a screen-free afternoon to get stuck into a crafty hobby can help you to curb your usage and enjoy a much-needed breather from the digital world.