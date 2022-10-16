Fight stress by sharing a meal with loved ones, study suggests
Nine in 10 parents say their family is more relaxed when they eat together
Families who regularly enjoy mealtimes together are less stressed, research suggests.
More than nine in 10 parents (91 per cent) said they noticed their family feels more relaxed when they all sit down and eat together, while 67 per cent of people said sharing a meal reminded them of the importance of their relationships.
A survey of 1,000 people, carried out by the American Heart Association (AHA) found that more than half of participants (54 per cent) are reminded to “slow down and take a break” when they eat with loved ones.
Additionally, 59 per cent said they make healthier food choices when eating with others.
Even sharing a meal remotely through video chat was still reported to have a positive effect.
Chronic stress has been linked to an increased likelihood of developing heart and other circulatory diseases.
Of those surveyed, 65 per cent said they are somewhat stressed while 27 per cent said they feel “extremely” stressed.
Researchers say finding time to connect with other people and slowing down were the biggest benefits of a family meal alongside stress reduction.
Around eight out of 10 participants said they wished they could eat a meal with loved ones more often.
Additionally, 69 per cent said they would feel less stressed at work if they had time to eat lunch with a co-worker.
Dr Erin Michos of the AHA commented: “Chronic, constant stress can increase your lifetime risk of heart disease and stroke, so it is important for people to find ways to reduce and manage stress as much as possible, as soon as possible.”
“We know it’s not always as easy as it sounds to get people together at mealtime. Like other healthy habits, give yourself permission to start small and build from there.
“Set a goal to gather friends, family or co-workers for one more meal together each week.
“If you can’t get together in person, think about how you can share a meal together over the phone or a computer.”
