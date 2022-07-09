Jump to content
(Getty Images)

Shawn Mendes says he has reached ‘breaking point’ as he announces break from tour to prioritise mental health

‘It’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,’ singer said

Olivia Petter
Saturday 09 July 2022 09:15
Comments

Shawn Mendes has announced that he is postponing some of his forthcoming world tour dates, citing mental health as the reason.

The 23-year-old musician started his tour last month in Portland, with dates running up until August 2023.

However, on Friday (8 July), Mendes shared a post on social media announcing to his fans that he would be postponing several tour dates.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” he wrote in a post shared on Instagram.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and, to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.”

The singer went on to say that he believed it had been premature of him to set out on a world tour at this stage.

“After a few years off the road, I was ready to dive back in, but the decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” he said.

Mendes added that he had taken the decision seriously and spoken with several others before reaching it.

“After speaking with my team and mental health professionals, I need some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost,” he said.

Mendes concluded by reassuring fans that he would update them as early as he could.

“As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know, love you guys,” he wrote.

The post has already garnered more than 1.3 million likes and thousands of supportive comments from fans.

“Sending love and light, you got this brother,” wrote one person.

Another added: “In tough times we need a sense of home to feel found. From a different walk of life I hear you brother. You’ll be back and better than ever soon.”

