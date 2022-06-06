<p>Shay Mitchell in April 2022</p>

Shay Mitchell in April 2022

(AFP via Getty Images)

Shay Mitchell announces birth of second child

The actor has welcomed her second daughter with partner Matte Babel

Joanna Whitehead
Monday 06 June 2022 15:33
Comments

Shay Mitchell has confirmed that she has given birth to her second child with partner Matte Babel.

The Pretty Little Liars actor shared an intimate photograph of her and her new daughter, Rome, to her Instagram profile on Sunday, in which she spoke of the joy and pain she has experienced in welcoming her new baby while still coming to terms with the loss of her grandmother.

“Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul — I’m certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy,” she wrote.

“We’re so happy you’re here, Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my ‘person’, my Grandma Romaine.”

Recommended

The 35-year-old announced that she was pregnant with her second child in February, saying that her child’s imminent arrival felt connected to her grandmother’s passing in a “cosmic way”.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time,” she added.

The former model has been in a relationship with fellow Canadian Matte Babel since 2017. The couple had their first child, daughter Atlas, in October 2019.

Prior to conceiving their first child, Mitchell spoke out about suffering a miscarriage back in 2018.

Reflecting on the previous year in a January 2019 Instagram post, the mother-of-two revealed that she had “lost the child of my hopes and dreams”.

“We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life,” she wrote.

Recommended

“And sometimes it's easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many to criticise it for its lack of authenticity.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in