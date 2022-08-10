Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Skepta has spoken out about his struggle with IBS and stomach ulcers.

IBS, also known as Irritable bowel syndrome is a common condition that affects the digestive system.

It causes symptoms such as stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation. These tend to come and go over time, and can last for days, weeks, or months at a time. It’s usually a lifelong problem.

In a recent statement, the 39-year-old British-Nigerian rapper revealed that he has been suffering from IBS and stomach ulcers ever since he was in his early 20s.

“Through song lyrics or word of mouth some of you know I have suffered from IBS/stomach ulcers/problems since my early twenties,” Skepta wrote on Instagram. “Apart from me not being able to maintain a steady weight, depression, short-term memory loss, it also controls my moods, which has ultimately steered my life.”

The London-born rapper said that he’s had an endoscopy before but “nothing was found”.

(Skepta/Instagram)

“If anybody has any experience or advice about this kind of thing I would love to talk still,” he said.

Ending his message on a positive note, Skepta wrote: “Sending strength to anybody that has had to deal with stomach problems kmt [sic] smh the internal fights, the mood swings, losing things etc are normal symptoms, just don’t let it ruin your life.

“Please get help.”

Skepta’s update comes after he was taken to the hospital for a mystery illness earlier this year.

The “Papi Chulo” rapper is currently on tour and will perform an open concert in Belgium on 18 August.