Mother sparks debate after sleeping in daughter’s dorm room on first night at college

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The first night at college can be scary for both students and parents, until one mother came up with a solution.

Lori Miggins recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself sleeping in her daughter Taylor’s dorm room. “New college mamas, here’s an easy way to send you first born off to college…” the text across the screen read. “Spend the first night with them!”

The camera then panned to her daughter, as Miggins appeared to be sleeping in Taylor’s roommate’s bed. Miggins clarified in the caption why the second bed in the dorm room was empty.

“I know not everyone will have this chance but if you can, do it!” she wrote. “Very lucky that athletes moved in early, her roommate’s bed was available and to have had the chance to spend the first night in my daughter’s college dorm room with her. But now to finish up and say goodbye.”

After posting, however, many people in the comments section shared their mixed opinions on Miggins’s parenting hack. A majority of commenters expressed how much they loved her idea, and wished they could’ve done the same during their own school days.

“Love this! You’re an incredible mom and your bond with your kids is SO special! Sad that social media is so hateful sometimes. Keep scrolling people!” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “You’re very lucky, my daughter was a college athlete. Coach gave them one hour to move in and say goodbye, their day was planned from that point on.”

Other commenters disagreed with the idea, claiming that such parenting gestures are preventing college students from growing up and embracing their independence.

“Ugh. Parents are supposed to give children wings, not clip their wings,” one comment read, while another agreed: “Don’t do this. Something happens that first night. People bond. Friendships are made. GO OUT!”

“Look here… Let those kids go. It’s time to let them grow up – or they’ll be calling you every time they experience a little friction in life,” a third commenter pointed out. “Love them enough to let them experience the challenges life will throw at them. And heck, also be confident and proud of yourself for getting them there. Cry on the way home if you must, but know that you did your job and this is all a part of it.”

Miggins’s daughter eventually commented under the post, letting people know that she did allow her mother to stay the night. “I’m the daughter, it was our idea, I loved it, we got permission… end of story. #noneedtohate #keepyourthoughtstoyourself,” she wrote.

In an interview with Today, Taylor reiterated that she wanted her mother to “sleep over” in her college dorm. “We’re just so close and I didn’t want to be alone,” she told the outlet.

The college student mentioned that, because she is a cheerleader, she moved into her dorm room one week before her roommate was supposed to arrive – leaving one side of the room available.

“Having my mom there helped my anxiety so much,” she said about the experience. Her mother also spoke positively about sleeping in her daughter’s dorm room.

“She’s my firstborn, so the last few months have been really hard, you know, picturing life without Taylor in the house,” Miggins said. “There’s a fear of the unknown.”

When the time came for the mother and daughter to go their separate ways, they did still leave in tears but felt confident that Taylor would be fine.

“I was able to get her acclimated,” she said. “We hung out with all of her friends, we met the RA, we ate in the dining hall together.”

The Independent has reached out to Miggins for comment.