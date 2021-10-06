Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcome baby girl on her 32nd birthday

Stacey Solomon and fiance Joe Swash have welcomed a baby girl to the family.

The TV personality gave birth to her first daughter at home in Essex on her 32nd birthday.

In a series of black and white clips and photographs shared to her Instagram stories, the singer explained how the birth panned out.

The first image shows the new mum in a hospital bed with monitors strapped to her baby bump with the caption: “I woke up feeling a little twingey so I went to check in on her. She seemed happy as Larry and the contractions weren’t too strong, so I went home…”

In the next image, she writes: “Seriously regretted not staying in hospital and getting an epidural”.

The next two photographs show Solomon leaning against Joe as he supports her, and using what appears to be gas and air to manage the pain.

The final pictures show the family after the arrival of their daughter, with Solomon seen lying back holding the newborn with a big smile on her face, Joe cradling her as the couple gaze at their new baby, and Joe holding his daughter in the first moments after birth.

The video then pans out to show Solomon in bed with her sons Leighton, nine, who she shares with Aaron Barham, and Zachary, 13, who she shares with Dean Cox, as Joe changes the baby’s nappy.

“Born at pickle cottage on mummy’s birthday”, states the caption. “Welcome to the world darling girl, we love you more than you’ll ever know.

“We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love.

“Thank you for the most incredible nine months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you...”

The former X-Factor star was inundated with congratulations from famous friends and colleagues.

“Congratulations my darling ! Crying at your stories.... So beautiful! Xxxxx,” wrote singer Alexandra Burke.

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague wrote: “How incredibly special, congratulations beautiful”, while fellow Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha wrote: ”Awwww Stacey and Joe I'm in bits she's beautiful And now you are a homebirther!“

The TV personality shared a series of additional pictures to Instagram, including one of her daughter in a pink babygrow surrounded by the hands of her parents and brothers.

The couple, who have been together since 2015, share a two-year-old son named Rex. Stacey also has two sons: nine-year-old Leighton and 13-year-old Zachary, while Joe has a 14-year-old son named Harry.

The couple got engaged last Christmas, but chose to delay their wedding after discovering Solomon was pregnant.